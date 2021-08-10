fbpx

Idealliance Digest—August 2021

The PQX® Expert certification course is now available, the ECG Characterization Target and Kit has been updated, anouncing a new monthly spotlight for members, August G7® Expert training registration is open, and more…

What’s happening at Idealliance

The new Print Quality eXchange (PQX®) Expert training and certification on-demand online course is now available. In addition, the Expanded Color Gamut (ECG) Characterization Target and Kit has been updated, Idealliance members have the opportunity to be featured in a monthly spotlight, and G7® Expert training registration with Dr. Mark Bohan of Konica Minolta Business Solutions is open. Keep reading for all the news from Idealliance this month.

Update from the Executive Director—August 2021

Print Quality eXchange (PQX®) Expert—From initiation and significant development to get it to an ISO standard, now to an implemented standard, our team is proud to continue to support the industry with training and certification to establish thorough industry-focused alignment.

Idealliance News, Events, and Updates

The Roadmap to Extending Your Color Gamut – Basic Color Theory, XCMYK & G7

The Roadmap to Extending Your Color Gamut

With the onset of inkjet proofing and production devices, as well as grand format devices, we are now capable of printing in a color gamut that is much larger than our traditional offset presses. These devices are able to reproduce special colors out of the traditional CMYK color gamut, whereas an offset press would have to add a special ink to achieve this.

Exclusive to Idealliance Members

We’d love to see you in our next G7 Expert Training Course!

Join Us for the Highly Interactive G7® Expert Training this August

Dr. Mark Bohan will be conducting the training direct from the Konica Minolta Client Engagement Center (also known as the CEC) with multiple interactive techniques and live hands-on activities where you can use your own tools, follow along, and ask questions

When you sign up, you will receive:

  • Downloadable production resource materials such as G7 test forms help you learn how to implement G7 in your facility to obtain G7 Master qualification.
  • Access to the extensive online training library including on-demand training recordings to view to support your continued growth as a G7 Expert.
  • Complimentary access to the Color Management Professional (CMP®) Fundamentals online course, which you can complete in advance of the live training as an optional pre-requisite.
Register Now

Did you know?

Did you know that Idealliance members save $470 on G7 Expert Training? Become a member and then register for the live online class August 23-27! Learn more and join »

SPONSORSHIPS

If you’d like to be an Idealliance sponsor, please reach out to Sponsorship Manager Kelsey Fields at kfields@idealliance.org.

Meet a Member of our Staff

Carla Griffin is the Accounting and Operations Specialist at Idealliance. She has a deep background in accounts receivable, having worked in accounting for over 15 years. Carla has formerly worked for such companies as the New York Times and Aramark, and continues to expand her career and education in Accounting.

Industry News

Upcoming G7® Expert Training

Register for G7 Expert Training before the Priority Deadline 

G7 is the industry-leading standard for near-neutral and visual uniformity across all print technology. Become a certified G7 Expert to support your supply chain.

  • Presented in partnership with Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Live, Online, English)
    August 23-27
    Led by G7 Expert Trainer Dr. Mark Bohan
    Register Here »
  • Presented by Idealliance (Live, Online, English)
    September 20-24
    Led by G7 Expert Trainer Ron Ellis
    Register Here »
  • Presented as part of the PRINTING United Experience‚ PRUX (Live, In Person, English)
    October 4-6
    Led by G7 Expert Trainer Ron Ellis
    Register Here »
See all »

