New Online Course: Print Quality eXchange (PQX®) Expert

Upon successful completion of training and the certification exam, certification is good for two years.

PQX Experts are also displayed within the official Idealliance online PQX Expert Certification directory.

Your registration includes optional access to PQX Report Writer, a plugin for MS Word that will allow you to view sample PQX print quality reports, prepare your own print quality reports, and generate PQX reports in both a PDF and XML format. This software is available to each participant throughout the training period. (Please note that MS Office for Apple Mac is not currently supported.)