Idealliance® Awards Digital Press Certification and ISO/PAS 15339 System Certification to Konica Minolta for the AccurioPress C4080/C4070
Konica Minolta achieves globally recognized standards in printing and packaging for the third time for each certification
Alexandria, VA (August 9, 2021) – Idealliance®, the world’s leading global graphic communications industry association, has awarded Konica Minolta with two system certifications—the Digital Electrophotographic Press Certification and ISO/PAS 15339 System Certification—for the AccurioPress C4080 and C4070. These certifications from Idealliance demonstrate the system’s premier capabilities in both print production and color reproduction according to globally recognized standards in printing and packaging. For the third time in three years, Konica Minolta has achieved Master status for ISO/PAS 15339 System Certification (CRPC1-CRPC6). This is also the company’s third Idealliance certified Digital Electrophotographic Press.
The Idealliance Digital Electrophotographic Press Certification Program certifies the capabilities of commercial production electrophotographic devices to meet specific print standards. The print engine and digital front end (DFE) system must pass a stringent series of required tests in order to achieve certification from Idealliance and be listed on the Idealliance website. The Digital Press Certification procedure is governed by Idealliance via its Print Properties Committee, and implementation and submissions are via the independent Rochester Institute of Technology PAL. Certification serves to safeguard industry users—including customers and suppliers—in improving their technologies.
Idealliance certifies that the AccurioPress C4080/C4070 meets or exceeds established industry tolerances for excellence in the areas of colorimetric accuracy, uniformity, repeatability, durability, and registration.
Idealliance ISO/PAS 15339 System Certification is an expanded compliance program to the Idealliance Digital Press Certification for digital printing press manufacturers, targeting stringent color reproduction capabilities. This program allows OEMs to demonstrate their products’ capability of printing to the color spaces specified by the CRPCs of ISO/PAS 15339. (ISO/PAS 15339 describes seven CRPCs, all of which have been created using G7® methodology to align the global print and packaging supply chains.)
Idealliance certifies that the AccurioPress C4080/C4070 has the capabilities to meet the color space requirements specified by the Characterized Reference Print Conditions (CRPCs) of ISO/PAS 15339. Konica Minolta has earned Master status, capable of achieving six of the globally recognized ISO/PAS 15339 Reference Print Conditions.
“Successful completion of both programs is a proven demonstration of the AccurioPress C4080/C4070 to achieve standards of print production, and colorimetric reproduction for all digital print technologies. Konica Minolta continues to maintain their status throughout the industry, especially for print service providers looking to meet the most stringent demands set by print buyers and brands in printing, packaging, and graphic communications,” said Jordan Gorski, Executive Director, Idealliance.
The AccurioPress C4080 and C4070 are an all-in-one print manufacturing machine providing features to streamline workflow and print output. They include advanced real-time automation of color and registration management combined with sophisticated inline finishing options. Now with these certifications from Idealliance—the industry benchmark in quality, reliability, and repeatability across all aspects of digital printing—customers can have even more confidence in their purchasing decision.
