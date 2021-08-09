Idealliance® Awards Digital Press Certification and ISO/PAS 15339 System Certification to Konica Minolta for the AccurioPress C4080/C4070

Idealliance certifies that the AccurioPress C4080/C4070 meets or exceeds established industry tolerances for excellence in the areas of colorimetric accuracy, uniformity, repeatability, durability, and registration.

Idealliance ISO/PAS 15339 System Certification is an expanded compliance program to the Idealliance Digital Press Certification for digital printing press manufacturers, targeting stringent color reproduction capabilities. This program allows OEMs to demonstrate their products’ capability of printing to the color spaces specified by the CRPCs of ISO/PAS 15339. (ISO/PAS 15339 describes seven CRPCs, all of which have been created using G7® methodology to align the global print and packaging supply chains.)

Idealliance certifies that the AccurioPress C4080/C4070 has the capabilities to meet the color space requirements specified by the Characterized Reference Print Conditions (CRPCs) of ISO/PAS 15339. Konica Minolta has earned Master status, capable of achieving six of the globally recognized ISO/PAS 15339 Reference Print Conditions.

“Successful completion of both programs is a proven demonstration of the AccurioPress C4080/C4070 to achieve standards of print production, and colorimetric reproduction for all digital print technologies. Konica Minolta continues to maintain their status throughout the industry, especially for print service providers looking to meet the most stringent demands set by print buyers and brands in printing, packaging, and graphic communications,” said Jordan Gorski, Executive Director, Idealliance.

The AccurioPress C4080 and C4070 are an all-in-one print manufacturing machine providing features to streamline workflow and print output. They include advanced real-time automation of color and registration management combined with sophisticated inline finishing options. Now with these certifications from Idealliance—the industry benchmark in quality, reliability, and repeatability across all aspects of digital printing—customers can have even more confidence in their purchasing decision.