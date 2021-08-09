Update from the Executive Director—August 2021

Developing Standards From the Ground Up

Throughout our industry, we often see proprietary approaches to common solutions. The underlying goal of these solutions is often consistent. However, without a common structure—or standard—each technology’s ecosystem stands alone, with proverbial walls amongst, and between them. That limits their ability to integrate to serve print buyers and print evaluators (such as many of the leading brands who require G7® based print workflows.)

Print Quality eXchange (PQX®) and Print Requirements eXchange (PRX) were developed to break down these walls and facilitate entire supply chain alignment. Both PQX and PRX, are built on commonality, to maintain the flexibility to collect and communicate the required print quality data for an entire print supply chain.

The PQX project, initiated by Idealliance and its members, continues to grow.

From initiation and significant development to get it to an ISO standard, now to an implemented standard, our team is proud to continue to support the industry with training and certification to establish thorough industry-focused alignment.