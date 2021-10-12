fbpx

Idealliance

Join Now

News

Idealliance > News > Idealliance > Idealliance Digest—October 2021

Idealliance Digest—October 2021

Updated G7 Expert & Professional Training, Membership Spotlight with Konica Minolta, Partnership with The Mariano Rivera Foundation, and more...

What’s happening at Idealliance

Partnership with the Mariano Rivera Foundation, Updated G7 Expert and G7 Professional training, Membership spotlight with Konica Minolta, and more…

Keep reading for all the news from Idealliance this month.

Become an Idealliance Sponsor

Idealliance News, Events, and Updates

Becoming a G7® Expert or Professional

Becoming a G7 Expert or G7 Professional is the pinnacle of color management knowledge attained within the printing industry. Once this is achieved, you can now start to apply this newly learned information into practical applications and solutions.

Read More »

Exclusive to Idealliance Members

Join Us for the Highly Interactive G7® Expert Training this October with Ron Ellis

Registration for the training ends Friday, October 15, 2021. This training will include multiple interactive techniques and live hands-on activities where you can use your own tools, follow along, and ask questions. 

New breakout sessions include: 

  • Substrate relative strategies: During this breakout session you will learn how to adjust for substrate differences in packaging stocks and highly brightened papers. 
  • G7 for non-traditional print – dye sublimation: During this breakout session you will learn how to apply G7 to non-traditional print such as textile or metal.
  • Expanded Color Gamut (ECG) with G7: During this breakout session you will learn the differences between CMYK ECG and multicolor ECG (such as used in traditional print.) 
Register Now

Idealliance Membership—Join Now

Did you know?

Did you know that Idealliance members save $470 on G7 Expert Training? Become a member and then register for the live online class October 18-22!
Learn more and join »

Webinar Replay

SPONSORSHIPS

If you’d like to be an Idealliance sponsor, please reach out to Sponsorship Manager Kelsey Fields at kfields@idealliance.org.

Industry News

Upcoming G7® Expert Training

Register for G7 Expert Training before the Priority Deadline 

G7 is the industry-leading standard for near-neutral and visual uniformity across all print technology. Become a certified G7 Expert to support your supply chain.

  • Idealliance (Live, Online, English)
    October 18-22
    Led by G7 Expert Trainer Ron Ellis
    Register Here »
  • Idealliance (Live, Online, Spanish)
    November 10-12
    Led by G7 Expert Trainer Azael De La Cruz
    Register Here »
  • Idealliance (Live, Online, English)
    November 15-19
    Led by G7 Expert Trainer Steve Smiley
    Register Here »
  • Idealliance South Asia (Live, In Person, English)
    November 19-20
    Led by G7 Expert Trainer K. Panthala Selvan
    Register Here »
  • Idealliance China (Live, Online, Mandarin & Cantonese)
    November 20-December 3
    Led by G7 Expert Trainer Mr. Wilson Chung
    Register Here »

See Past Monthly Digests from Idealliance

This website uses cookies to enhance your browsing experience.
Ok, I agree Privacy Policy