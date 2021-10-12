Idealliance Digest—October 2021
What’s happening at Idealliance
Partnership with the Mariano Rivera Foundation, Updated G7 Expert and G7 Professional training, Membership spotlight with Konica Minolta, and more…
Update from the Executive Director—October 2021
PPC Update, Partnership with the Mariano Rivera Foundation, Updated G7 Expert and G7 Professional training
Idealliance® Releases Refreshed and Updated G7® Expert and Professional Training
Online and In-person G7 Training Opportunities Incorporate Cutting-Edge Print Technologies and Updated Print Standards
Becoming a G7® Expert or Professional
Becoming a G7 Expert or G7 Professional is the pinnacle of color management knowledge attained within the printing industry. Once this is achieved, you can now start to apply this newly learned information into practical applications and solutions.
Member Spotlight—Konica Minolta
Mark Bohan talks about how Konica Minolta was able to support their customers through the pandemic and the positive impact being an Idealliance member has been for them.
Join Us for the Highly Interactive G7® Expert Training this October with Ron Ellis
Registration for the training ends Friday, October 15, 2021. This training will include multiple interactive techniques and live hands-on activities where you can use your own tools, follow along, and ask questions.
New breakout sessions include:
- Substrate relative strategies: During this breakout session you will learn how to adjust for substrate differences in packaging stocks and highly brightened papers.
- G7 for non-traditional print – dye sublimation: During this breakout session you will learn how to apply G7 to non-traditional print such as textile or metal.
- Expanded Color Gamut (ECG) with G7: During this breakout session you will learn the differences between CMYK ECG and multicolor ECG (such as used in traditional print.)
Did you know that Idealliance members save $470 on G7 Expert Training? Become a member and then register for the live online class October 18-22!
Learn more and join »
WEBINAR: Taking Control in a Chaotic Printing Climate
In this webinar, four employees of WestRock speak with Chuck Schonert, Idealliance Director of Research and Development, to discuss how Westrock successfully navigated supply chain issues during Covid 19.
- Suttle-Straus Awarded G7® Master Qualification for the 14th Year in a Row
- Atlantic Tomorrow’s Office , Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc., Ricoh USA, Inc., and Idealliance partner with the Mariano Rivera Foundation to prepare young people for careers in graphics, and production print fields
- SPC’s color quality continues to be spot on with G7 Master Qualification
- Paint is the latest product facing supply shortages and higher prices
- Inkjet Printers Out of Stock – Covid Shipping Lockdown Microchip Shortage
- Kodak launches new products
Register for G7 Expert Training before the Priority Deadline
G7 is the industry-leading standard for near-neutral and visual uniformity across all print technology. Become a certified G7 Expert to support your supply chain.
Idealliance (Live, Online, English)
October 18-22
Led by G7 Expert Trainer Ron Ellis
Register Here »
- Idealliance (Live, Online, Spanish)
November 10-12
Led by G7 Expert Trainer Azael De La Cruz
Register Here »
Idealliance (Live, Online, English)
November 15-19
Led by G7 Expert Trainer Steve Smiley
Register Here »
Idealliance South Asia (Live, In Person, English)
November 19-20
Led by G7 Expert Trainer K. Panthala Selvan
Register Here »
Idealliance China (Live, Online, Mandarin & Cantonese)
November 20-December 3
Led by G7 Expert Trainer Mr. Wilson Chung
Register Here »