Idealliance releases updated Expanded Color Gamut (ECG) Characterization Target and Kit:

For traditional print such as litho and flexo, one benefit is being able to reproduce spot colors with less wash-ups. While ECG requires more units on the press, it can be a much more efficient and cost-effective workflow for packaging printing that would normally use spot colors.

The Idealliance ECG project is developing methods and practices for attaining expanded gamut print using these traditional technologies, as well as standardized print conditions. These methods and practices will help printers use expanded gamut with their traditional equipment. The standardized print condition will give designers and brands a starting point for designing using the more colorful print space offered by expanded gamut.

For wide format, digital, display printing and industrial print, expanded gamut profiles such as PrintWide provide an easier means of producing more color with no extra effort. In some parts of the display market, printers have been simply turn off color management to get more vibrant color. With PrintWide, users can just load the profile and take advantage of all the color their machine has to offer. PrintWide is a profile that has a larger gamut than any known printer, so that the profile does not clip the gamut of the printer.

Relationship Between G7® and Expanded Gamut

The Idealliance ECG projects all use G7 tonality and gray balance. This means that while you are getting much more color you are still maintaining the photographic appearance that is common to standardized print conditions such as GRACoL. For example, the CMYK channels of the traditional ECG calibrations are based on G7. (For more information on how to perform an ECG calibration, download the ECG Kit and check out the ECG Calibration Guide.) The PrintWide profile, commonly used on newer digital print technologies also is based on G7 – so while it has a huge color gamut, it is calibrated using G7 gray balance and tonality.

Both of these ECG projects are providing large gamut print, with the shared neutral appearance that has made G7 so popular across the world of print.