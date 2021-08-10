Member Spotlight—Call for Nominations

Showcase your business or organization—or nominate another company—with Idealliance’s Monthly Member Spotlight!

Only available to Full Member Companies

The Idealliance Member Spotlight honors our association’s most valuable asset—our members. This feature highlights a new member company every month and includes a written article and a 15-20 minute interview to be aired on LinkedIn.

Starting in September, our Member Spotlight will feature a member company each month. You may nominate yourself or another company. (See below for more details on how to submit your interest.) Your spotlight includes your story, company logo and bio, relevant pictures, and a link to your company website. It also includes a 15-20 minute video interview with a member of our team, to be shared on LinkedIn.