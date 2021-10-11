Member Spotlight—Konica Minolta
About the Episode
This is a conversation between Kelsey Fields, Idealliance Program Manager, and Mark Bohan from Konica Minolta, talking about how Konica Minolta was able to support their customers through the pandemic and the positive impact being an Idealliance member has been for them.
About Konica Minolta
Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc., a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions, ignites print possibilities. It delivers the latest innovations in printing, applications and expertise through its comprehensive portfolio of production print offerings that provide businesses more creative avenues, agility and versatility to confidently capitalize on market opportunities. Together, the future of the print world can be transformed for the better.
Website: https://www.konicaminolta.us/
Find a location near you: https://kmbs.konicaminolta.us/kmbs/support-downloads/locations
Did you know?
About the Member Spotlight
At Idealliance, we take our mission seriously to educate everyone in the print and packaging supply chain in how to not only cope with change but also embrace and profit from it.
The purpose of the spotlight is to:
- Highlight member companies that are making a difference in the print and packaging industry
- Share exciting industry news and achievements from member companies
- Recognize the contributions of member companies that have transformed the graphic communications industry
- Help members learn about one another in order to improve the industry overall
- Share stories that will inspire other members
- Strengthen awareness of how companies have benefited from Idealliance membership
