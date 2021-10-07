Idealliance® Releases Refreshed and Updated G7® Expert and Professional Training
Online and In-person G7 Training Opportunities Incorporate Cutting-Edge Print Technologies and Updated Print Standards
Alexandria, VA (October 7, 2021) – Idealliance® announced today that they have revamped the content for their leading G7® Expert and G7 Professional training for industry professionals. Ready for its unveiling at the upcoming class October 18-22 taught by G7 Expert trainer Ron Ellis, this updated curriculum features additional information about G7 in connection with Expanded Color Gamut (ECG) and PrintWide®, more in-depth coverage of G7 in relation to different print technologies such as digital, flexo, large format, and textile, an additional section about SCCA and SCTV, and more.
“The global growth of the G7 methodology, as demonstrated by the continued demand for training around the world, and the continued advancement of the print industry—with ECG, PrintWide, our first Direct-to-Garment G7 Master Qualification, G7-certified Pantone Color Guides, and more—is the driving force for updating our training,” says Jordan Gorski, Executive Director of Idealliance. “Our training continues to be updated to continue to meet the color critical needs of brands and print buyers, who demand consistency and color quality, regardless of where and how their products are printed.”
The online training is offered over five consecutive half-days and features leading print technology, workflows, and solutions, to give students the experience and ability to implement and replicate the processes used during G7 training in their own facilities, using their own technology. The structure of training is also designed to closely resemble a common print workflow, and includes additional content and supplemental resources from the G7 Trainers and Idealliance. The training includes enhanced content on managing additional print, including meeting customer expectation in dealing with different substrates, uncoated vs coated stock, and specialty coatings. Training content, reference material, and print standards resources have also been updated to remain as a leading resource for print and color supply chain control experts looking to establish themselves as recognized industry leaders.
The intended audience for G7 Expert/Professional training still includes leading print technology OEMs, print service providers, and packaging professionals. The training also includes information on instrumentation and modes for measuring color, and practical uses of G7 based on workflows and technology.
“G7 gives everyone in the industry a common target and method for controlling print,” said Ron Ellis, G7 Expert Trainer. “G7 training helps everyone in the supply chain gain a common understanding of how to control and communicate color. It includes essential concepts and language for people who are involved in all types of print.”
The G7 print methodology specifies near neutral calibration and visual consistency of any 4 color CMYK print output, to align all print technologies, regardless of where, or how a product is printed. G7 is also the baseline for the most recognized ISO standard print conditions targeted by printers, and requested by print buyers including GRACoL, and other characterized reference print conditions specified as part of ISO/PAS 15339.
Several G7 online trainings are available for registration now to support global participants. See the schedule here: https://idealliance.org/g7training
Learn More:
About G7
G7® is Idealliance’s globally recognized, industry-leading set of specifications for achieving gray balance and is the driving force for achieving visual similarity across all print processes. Idealliance G7® Experts & G7® Professionals are certified leaders in the field of G7 methodology, color management, and process control and globally recognized in the Official Idealliance Certification directory at https://idealliance.org/directory.
- Become a G7 Expert through an upcoming G7 Expert Live Online training
Contact:
IDEALLIANCE CONTACT:
JORDAN GORSKI
Executive Director, Idealliance
703.837.1096
jgorski@idealliance.org
MEDIA CONTACT:
Amanda Kliegl, Vice President of PR
PRINTING United Alliance
703-359-1365 (direct)
407-346-9800 (cell)
akliegl@printing.org
ABOUT IDEALLIANCE
Idealliance is a transformational industry association for print and packaging, working with brand owners, content and media creators, agencies, designers, material suppliers, OEMs, technology developers, and service providers around the world. We serve the graphic communication industry by creating superior industry training and certification programs, developing professional standards and specifications, and redefining workflows for the entire print and packaging supply chain.
Become a member of Idealliance and transform the way you work—forever.
About PRINTING United Alliance
PRINTING United Alliance is the most comprehensive member-based printing and graphic arts association in the United States, comprised of the vast communities which it represents. The Alliance serves industry professionals across market segments with preeminent education, training, workshops, events, research, government and legislative representation, safety, and environmental sustainability guidance, as well as resources from the leading media company in the industry – NAPCO Media. Now a division of PRINTING United Alliance, Idealliance is the global leader in standards training and certification for printing and graphic arts operations across the entire industry supply chain.
PRINTING United Alliance also produces the PRINTING United Expo, the most influential days in printing. The expansive display of technology and supplies, education, programming, and services are showcased to the industry at large, and represents all market segments in one easily accessed place.