Idealliance® Releases Refreshed and Updated G7® Expert and Professional Training

The online training is offered over five consecutive half-days and features leading print technology, workflows, and solutions, to give students the experience and ability to implement and replicate the processes used during G7 training in their own facilities, using their own technology. The structure of training is also designed to closely resemble a common print workflow, and includes additional content and supplemental resources from the G7 Trainers and Idealliance. The training includes enhanced content on managing additional print, including meeting customer expectation in dealing with different substrates, uncoated vs coated stock, and specialty coatings. Training content, reference material, and print standards resources have also been updated to remain as a leading resource for print and color supply chain control experts looking to establish themselves as recognized industry leaders.

The intended audience for G7 Expert/Professional training still includes leading print technology OEMs, print service providers, and packaging professionals. The training also includes information on instrumentation and modes for measuring color, and practical uses of G7 based on workflows and technology.

“G7 gives everyone in the industry a common target and method for controlling print,” said Ron Ellis, G7 Expert Trainer. “G7 training helps everyone in the supply chain gain a common understanding of how to control and communicate color. It includes essential concepts and language for people who are involved in all types of print.”

The G7 print methodology specifies near neutral calibration and visual consistency of any 4 color CMYK print output, to align all print technologies, regardless of where, or how a product is printed. G7 is also the baseline for the most recognized ISO standard print conditions targeted by printers, and requested by print buyers including GRACoL, and other characterized reference print conditions specified as part of ISO/PAS 15339.

Several G7 online trainings are available for registration now to support global participants. See the schedule here: https://idealliance.org/g7training