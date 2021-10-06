Becoming a G7® Expert or Professional

Applying G7 Methodologies within the production workflow will “bear fruit” quickly, but its success will always depend on the condition of the equipment being utilized. It’s important to spend time upfront by getting to know how the equipment is maintained and if vendor changes are made frequently. i.e., blankets, fountain solution, inks, etc. This can affect the consistency of any printing machine. I have found that talking to press personnel can shed light on what they deal with on a daily basis. Working together to resolve issues and creating a more repeatable environment can extend the life of the G7 curve that is applied.

Although having scheduled maintenance on any printing machine is ideal, in the real world of tight schedules, cost savings, and trying to maintain profit margins, certain liberties are sometimes taken. A G7 curve can correct the calibration of most any printing machine immediately, but by creating a consistent device, the frequency of having to create a new curve will be reduced significantly.

The G7 methodology is at its best when printing common image collateral across different platforms and facilities, allowing you to use a curve that doesn’t rely on its success through inks or substrate, but allowing you achieve a similar appearance with what’s at hand. This is process invaluable to any business that is not only trying to retain a loyal customer base but also those that are expanding and looking to create new business opportunities.