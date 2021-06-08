Idealliance Digest—June 2021
What’s happening at Idealliance
Spotlight on Idealliance Southeast Asia and Korea, new Director of Research and Development, a 30% off sale on Print Planning & Estimating Courses, and more.
Update from the Executive Director—June 2021
To support print operations effectiveness, the Idealliance team is excited to announce the newly revised Print Planning & Estimating (PPE) online training and certification series.
Idealliance News
G7 Master Printer Success Stories and Best Practices shared with Print Buyers on Project Peacock Newly Launched Online Platform
Print Buyers visited the Idealliance virtual booth during the last live event which featured guest experts discussing Direct Mail trends and insights.
Print Planning and Estimating Courses on Sale for a Limited Time
Increase your profitability: Master cost estimating, productivity, and production planning concepts—applicable to any print service provider environment. Print Planning and Estimating Courses are 30% off for a limited time.
Idealliance Announces New Director of Research and Development
Chuck Schonert to support Idealliance’s team of worldwide experts and trainers for ongoing educational programs
50th Anniversary for ISO-TC130
Idealliance, a long-time member, and liaison for the technical committee 130 of the ISO, is excited to celebrate the committee’s 50th anniversary. Committee Chairman Mr. Pengfei Zhao shared the following with committee members:
“Here, I also sincerely thank you all for your support and dedication to TC130 over the years. At the same time, let us pay tribute to the predecessors who founded TC130 and made great contributions to the continuous development of TC130. Let us work closely together and continue to work hard to make TC130 better and better, and make more contributions to the healthy development of the global printing industry.”
International Affiliate Spotlight
Idealliance Southeast Asia and Korea, International Affiliate Spotlight
As Idealliance’s global office, Idealliance Southeast Asia & Korea is in charge of education, training and certification in Southeast Asia, Korea and Japan for local printers, publishers, designers, and brand owners.
Meet a Member of our Staff
Chuck Schonert has an extensive background in print production, print management, color management, and aligning this work across multiple print facilities, while also supporting new print technology testing & development, training, and implementation. Chuck has been incorporating G7 methodology since 2007, is a G7 Expert and an active member of the PPC. Learn More »
Recommended Resource
Industry News
- PRINTING United Expo 2021 Registration Now Open (Idealliance members get free registration—contact us for more info.)
- Siegwerk partners with Idealliance
The two partners will co-host online training courses to promote universal calibration methodologies across print processes.
- Dupont Image Solutions’ Technical Consultants Certified As G7®Methodology Experts By Idealliance
- Start Spreading the News: Dunkin’ Teams Up with Backdrop for First-Ever Paint Collection
- 10 Top Printer Industry Trends To Watch In 2021
Why Did You Choose to Implement G7?
If you are a G7 Master Certified Facility, we’d love to hear from you!
Upcoming G7® Expert Training
Plan ahead with the expanded Summer/Fall 2021 G7 Expert Training Schedule! See all »
G7 is the industry-leading standard for near-neutral and visual uniformity across all print technology. Become a certified G7 Expert to support your supply chain.
- Presented in Partnership with Fujifilm (Live, Online, English)
June 21-25
Led by G7 Expert Trainer Mike Whelpley
Register Here »
Last day to register is June 16
- Idealliance Southeast Asia (Live, Online, English, with simultaneous translation to Vietnamese, Thai, and Korean)
June 21-25
Led by G7 Expert Trainer Ron Ellis
Register Here »
Last day to register is June 16
- Idealliance GBA China (Live, Online, Mandarin & Cantonese)
June 29-July 2
Led by G7 Expert Trainer Wilson Chung
Register Here »
Last day to register is June 24
- Idealliance Australasia (Live, Online, English)
July 19-23
Led by G7 Expert Trainer David Crowther
Register Here »
Last day to register is July 14
INTERESTED IN BECOMING A G7 EXPERT?
Set up a 15-minute call with Mike Grady, Vice President of Global Partnerships, to explore whether G7 is right for your company.
