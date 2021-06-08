fbpx

Idealliance Digest—June 2021

Idealliance Digest—June 2021

Spotlight on Idealliance Southeast Asia and Korea, new Director of Research and Development, a 30% off sale on Print Planning & Estimating Courses, and more. Read more »

What’s happening at Idealliance

Idealliance News

50th Anniversary for ISO-TC130

Idealliance, a long-time member, and liaison for the technical committee 130 of the ISO, is excited to celebrate the committee’s 50th anniversary. Committee Chairman Mr. Pengfei Zhao shared the following with committee members:

“Here, I also sincerely thank you all for your support and dedication to TC130 over the years. At the same time, let us pay tribute to the predecessors who founded TC130 and made great contributions to the continuous development of TC130. Let us work closely together and continue to work hard to make TC130 better and better, and make more contributions to the healthy development of the global printing industry.”

International Affiliate Spotlight

Meet a Member of our Staff

Chuck Schonert Idealliance

Chuck Schonert has an extensive background in print production, print management, color management, and aligning this work across multiple print facilities, while also supporting new print technology testing & development, training, and implementation. Chuck has been incorporating G7 methodology since 2007, is a G7 Expert and an active member of the PPC. Learn More »

Recommended Resource

The Top 25 Hot Markets for Print in 2021

If you are a G7 Expert or a G7 Master Qualified Facility, it is valuable to know the purchasing patterns for 2021 and to be able to identify sales opportunities in the 25 industries and sectors that are forecasted to spend the most on printing in 2021. 

Industry News

Why Did You Choose to Implement G7?

If you are a G7 Master Certified Facility, we’d love to hear from you! 

Upcoming G7® Expert Training

Plan ahead with the expanded Summer/Fall 2021 G7 Expert Training Schedule! See all »

G7 is the industry-leading standard for near-neutral and visual uniformity across all print technology. Become a certified G7 Expert to support your supply chain.

  • Presented in Partnership with Fujifilm (Live, Online, English)
    June 21-25
    Led by G7 Expert Trainer Mike Whelpley

    Last day to register is June 16
  • Idealliance Southeast Asia (Live, Online, English, with simultaneous translation to Vietnamese, Thai, and Korean)
    June 21-25
    Led by G7 Expert Trainer Ron Ellis

    Last day to register is June 16
  • Idealliance GBA China (Live, Online, Mandarin & Cantonese)
    June 29-July 2
    Led by G7 Expert Trainer Wilson Chung

    Last day to register is June 24
  • Idealliance Australasia (Live, Online, English)
    July 19-23
    Led by G7 Expert Trainer David Crowther

    Last day to register is July 14
