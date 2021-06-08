Idealliance Digest—June 2021

50th Anniversary for ISO-TC130

Idealliance, a long-time member, and liaison for the technical committee 130 of the ISO, is excited to celebrate the committee’s 50th anniversary. Committee Chairman Mr. Pengfei Zhao shared the following with committee members:

“Here, I also sincerely thank you all for your support and dedication to TC130 over the years. At the same time, let us pay tribute to the predecessors who founded TC130 and made great contributions to the continuous development of TC130. Let us work closely together and continue to work hard to make TC130 better and better, and make more contributions to the healthy development of the global printing industry.”