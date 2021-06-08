Update from the Executive Director—June 2021

Announcing the Updated Printing Planning & Estimating Online Learning Series

With a special discount available for a limited time

As print technology expands, and our industry continues to optimize, the effectiveness of print operations are more critical than ever—through standards and best practices for color management and workflow optimization, and through the production output driven on this optimized technology.

To support print operations effectiveness, the Idealliance team is excited to announce the newly revised Print Planning & Estimating (PPE) online training and certification series. Working with one of the industry’s leading educators, Dr. Dan Wilson of Illinois State university, the PPE series has been updated to continue to provide leading education to facilitate growth and profitability of print service providers.

Pricing work, considering all inputs and consumables, is a challenge, especially with increasing print technology workflow innovations. Print Planning and Estimating training provides an all-encompassing look to ensure print suppliers capture those considerations, plan their work effectively, and price accordingly for profitability and optimal performance for all stakeholders.

With this relaunch, the Idealliance team is also excited to provide a limited-time discount. Through July 9, use promo code PPE2021 to receive 30% off of any of the Print Planning and Estimating courses—including the PPE Master bundle.