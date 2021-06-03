Idealliance Announces New Director of Research and Development
Chuck Schonert to support Idealliance’s team of worldwide experts and trainers for ongoing educational programs
Alexandria, Va. (June 3, 2021) – Idealliance®, the world’s leading global graphic communications industry association, is pleased to welcome Chuck Schonert as the new Director of Research and Development. In this role, Schonert will support the educational and innovation portion of the Alliance, including assisting our team of worldwide experts and trainers for ongoing educational programs. Additionally, he will guide the development of best practices and standards domestically and globally.
Schonert comes to Idealliance with an extensive background in print production, print management, color management, and aligning this work across multiple print facilities. In his most recent role as Color Technology Manager at SG360° in Chicago, Ill., Schonert was responsible for maintaining the consistent performance of color between three corporate locations across a variety of equipment including: Epson proofers, utilizing EFI XF rips, Virtual Press Approval, HP Digital presses, Canon ProStream, Web and Sheetfed presses.
“Chuck’s technical experience is a great fit for the role of improving and expanding our informational and educational content,” said Jordan Gorski, Idealliance Executive Director. “He is also well-suited for developing new programs that serve the global marketplace, with his background in supporting new print technology through development, testing, implementation, and training.”
Schonert has been incorporating G7® methodology since 2007 and is a current G7 Expert as well as an active member of Idealliance’s Print Properties Committee (PPC). As Director of R&D, he will play an active role in the Idealliance communities of working groups, industry groups, and ultimately ISO while maintaining the position of Idealliance’s Print Properties Committee as the preeminent global research and standards-development group, shaping industry standards around the world.
Contact
You can reach Chuck Shonert at cschonert@idealliance.org or 703-837-1062.
For questions or more information contact Jordan Gorski, Executive Director, Idealliance, at +1 (703) 837-1096 or jgorski@idealliance.org.