Idealliance Announces New Director of Research and Development

“Chuck’s technical experience is a great fit for the role of improving and expanding our informational and educational content,” said Jordan Gorski, Idealliance Executive Director. “He is also well-suited for developing new programs that serve the global marketplace, with his background in supporting new print technology through development, testing, implementation, and training.”

Schonert has been incorporating G7® methodology since 2007 and is a current G7 Expert as well as an active member of Idealliance’s Print Properties Committee (PPC). As Director of R&D, he will play an active role in the Idealliance communities of working groups, industry groups, and ultimately ISO while maintaining the position of Idealliance’s Print Properties Committee as the preeminent global research and standards-development group, shaping industry standards around the world.

Contact

You can reach Chuck Shonert at cschonert@idealliance.org or 703-837-1062.

For questions or more information contact Jordan Gorski, Executive Director, Idealliance, at +1 (703) 837-1096 or jgorski@idealliance.org.