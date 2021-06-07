fbpx

Print Planning and Estimating Courses on Sale for a Limited Time

Print Planning and Estimating Master Online Course by Idealliance

About the Idealliance Print Planning and Estimating Online Training

Print Planning & Estimating (PPE) is a comprehensive suite of online training and professional development courses from Idealliance for print professionals, teams, and managers. Print Planning & Estimating courses cover core planning and estimating concepts applicable to any print service provider. 

Who are these courses for?

Print media production professionals, managers, and business owners.

This program is currently on sale for 30% off!

Use discount code: PPE2021 at checkout.
Print Planning and Estimating Online Course from Idealliance

These courses will improve your skills in essential planning and estimating principles that are critical to to the profitability of your business.

There are four singular, specialization driven courses in the PPE program: Digital, Offset, Flexo, and Wide-format—or get all-in-one with the bundled PPE Master course, which includes access to all content for those in the industry managing multiple print streams within their organization.

Print Planning and Estimating training provides an all-encompassing look to ensure print suppliers capture those considerations, plan their work effectively, and price accordingly for profitability and optimal performance for all stakeholders.

Featured
Print Planning & Estimating
Print Planning & Estimating
6-7 hours
$309 $249
$309 $249

Print Planning & Estimating Master Course
Intermediate
55 Lectures
6-7 hours
6-7 hours
Preview this course
$309 $249
Featured
Offset-Course
Higher Education Courses
4-5 hours
$199 $169
$199 $169

Print Planning & Estimating Offset Course
Intermediate
41 Lectures
4-5 hours
4-5 hours
Preview this course
$199 $169
Featured
Higher Education Courses
Higher Education Courses
4-5 hours
$199 $169
$199 $169

Print Planning & Estimating Flexography Course
Intermediate
41 Lectures
4-5 hours
4-5 hours
Preview this course
$199 $169
Featured
Higher Education Courses
Higher Education Courses
5-6 hours
$199 $169
$199 $169

Print Planning & Estimating: Digital Course
Intermediate
39 Lectures
5-6 hours
5-6 hours
Preview this course
$199 $169
Featured
Higher Education Courses
Higher Education Courses
4-5 hours
$199 $169
$199 $169

Print Planning & Estimating Wide Format Course
Intermediate
42 Lectures
4-5 hours
4-5 hours
Preview this course
$199 $169

All courses in the Print Planning & Estimating Program from Idealliance are currently on sale for 30% off with discount code: PPE2021 at checkout.

Sale ends July 9, 2021
