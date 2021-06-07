Print Planning and Estimating Courses on Sale for a Limited Time
About the Idealliance Print Planning and Estimating Online Training
Print Planning & Estimating (PPE) is a comprehensive suite of online training and professional development courses from Idealliance for print professionals, teams, and managers. Print Planning & Estimating courses cover core planning and estimating concepts applicable to any print service provider.
Who are these courses for?
Print media production professionals, managers, and business owners.
These courses will improve your skills in essential planning and estimating principles that are critical to to the profitability of your business.
There are four singular, specialization driven courses in the PPE program: Digital, Offset, Flexo, and Wide-format—or get all-in-one with the bundled PPE Master course, which includes access to all content for those in the industry managing multiple print streams within their organization.
PPE Master Online Course
Print Planning & Estimating Master is a 4-course bundle of PPE Digital, PPE Offset, PPE Flexo, and PPE Wide Format, covering print planning across many technologies.
This program is on sale through July 9 for 30% off with discount code: PPE2021 at checkout.
PPE Digital Online Course
Print Planning & Estimating Digital examines digital press productivity concepts, how to estimate digital press costs, bindery costs for specific types of equipment, and more, for the digital pressroom.
PPE Offset Online Course
Print Planning & Estimating Offset teaches fundamentals of production planning for sheets, rolls, and offset press, as well as estimating offset sheetfed press productivity, associated bindery equipment and substrates.
PPE Flexo Online Course
Print Planning & Estimating Flexography is designed for those involved in the flexographic print planning and estimating process and covers flexo press productivity concepts, press, plate, and ink cost estimating, and more.
PPE Wide-format Online Course
Print Planning & Estimating Wide-Format is focused on wide-format, flatbed, and roll-fed inkjet cost estimating and production planning, as well as how to price cut sheet paper by different units.