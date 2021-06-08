G7 Master Printer Success Stories and Best Practices shared with Print Buyers on Project Peacock Newly Launched Online Platform

Idealliance is participating in the newly launched online platform for Project Peacock. In combination with a series of online live events, Idealliance virtually interacts with Print Buyers on the Project Peacock platform which is accessible 24/7/365.

Through this portal, Idealliance is sharing information about G7® Master Qualified Print Facilities to print buyers 24/7/365.

Print Buyers visited the Idealliance virtual booth during the last live event which featured guest experts discussing Direct Mail trends and insights.