Join us live for a conversation with color and print production specialists from SG360 and Chuck Schonert to discuss how color alignment across their multiple print production facilities and technology, as a leading direct mailer, has been driven by G7. As a G7 Master Qualified printer, spanning their network of production facilities, SG360 has also implemented virtual press approvals for successful offsite color communication and verification based on this leading color strategy.

Register for this webinar, May 11, 2022 at 1:00 PM US ET to learn more.

