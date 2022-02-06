Workflows that Enhance Efficiency and Communication

Idealliance understands that productivity and efficiency are at the center of an effective workflow. We have created standards-based, automatable processes, enabling every part of the print supply chain to change, grow, and prosper. Over many decades, as both disrupter and architect, Idealliance has reimagined future workflows, shaping the way our supply chain partners operate. This series explores the history of many of those workflow innovations.

What is PRISM?

PRISM (Publishers Requirement for Industry Standard Metadata)

In the late 1990’s, magazine production moved into the digital age. Magazines, by their nature, are compilations of diverse content blocks such as cover stories, images, editorials, reviews, letters and more. Managing and distributing digital magazine content during production, print publication and eventual syndication posed an extraordinary challenge to publishers. Idealliance publishing members including Hearst Magazines, Time, Inc., News Week, Reader’s Digest and Meredith Corporation formed the PRISM working group to develop a standard set of metadata to identify, organize, publish, aggregate and reuse digital magazine content assets in an efficient and cost-effective manner. Today PRISM metadata enables many Digital Asset Management systems and has been submitted to the W3C as a resource for organizing Web publishing content globally.

