Idealliance Digest—March 2021
What’s happening at Idealliance
Merger with PRINTING United Alliance became official March 1, upcoming Women in Print Livestream, insights into the Print Properties Committee, and more.
Update from the Executive Director—March 2021
Idealliance is thrilled to have the support, resources, and outreach of PRINTING United Alliance as we look to the future in being able to serve both our members and the global community.
Upcoming and Recent Free Events
Women in Print | Gamut Livestream
Kelsey Fields, Idealliance’s Program Manager, speaks with two women at different points in their career to learn what they’re doing to advance the industry and how their participation with Idealliance has supported them in doing so.
Bioengineered Labeling | Gamut Livestream
Gain a better understanding of bioengineered labeling from Jesse Zuehlke, PhD of Prime Label Consultants.
The Guide to Print Production | Gamut Livestream
Gain a better understanding of the newly updated Guide to Print Production from Idealliance program manager Kelsey Fields.
SPONSORSHIPS
Industry News
Idealliance News
Idealliance® Certifies 17 Global G7® Experts in February
Additional Opportunities to Learn About the Growing G7 Specification and Earn Certification Available in March and April.
PRINTING United Alliance and Idealliance Officially Merge
Merger exemplifies the synonymous goal of both organizations in providing the printing industry with exemplary programming, services, training and certifications
Idealliance® Recognizes Leadership at Closing Board Meeting Prior to Merger with PRINTING United Alliance
Former CEO David Steinhardt Recognized for 25-Years of Service to Idealliance & Concludes Career in Industry
Print Properties Committee
The Idealliance Print Properties Committee (PPC) is a diverse working group of leading color scientists and developers, manufacturers, printer service providers and end users that define color standards and workflows for print & packaging media. Idealliance members are welcome to join.
Danny Rich: Why Do I Participate in the Print Properties Committee (PPC)
It has been a long term goal of myself and my team to help the reproduction industry by contributing to this goal by putting this technology into the materials that we provide to the printing industry to add color, appearance and value to the documents and packaging that they print.
Upcoming G7® Training
G7 is the industry-leading standard for near-neutral and visual uniformity across all print technology. Become a certified G7 Expert to support your supply chain.
- Idealliance (Live, Online)
March 15–19
Led by G7 Expert Ron Ellis
Last day to register is March 10
- Presented by Konica Minolta Business Systems (Live, Online)
April 12–16
Led by G7 Expert Mark Bohan
Last day to register is April 7
INTERESTED IN BECOMING A G7 EXPERT?
