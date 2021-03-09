fbpx

Idealliance

Join Now

News

Idealliance > News > Updates > Idealliance Digest—March 2021

Idealliance Digest—March 2021

Idealliance Monthly Digest 2021

What’s happening at Idealliance

Merger with PRINTING United Alliance became official March 1, upcoming Women in Print Livestream, insights into the Print Properties Committee, and more.

Upcoming and Recent Free Events

Become an Idealliance member for full replay access for future events »

Gamut Livestream from Idealliance featuring Women in Print

Women in Print | Gamut Livestream

Kelsey Fields, Idealliance’s Program Manager, speaks with two women at different points in their career to learn what they’re doing to advance the industry and how their participation with Idealliance has supported them in doing so.

Read More »

SPONSORSHIPS

If you’d like to sponsor a GAMUT event, please reach out to Sponsorship Manager Kelsey Fields at kfields@idealliance.org.

Industry News

Idealliance News

Print Properties Committee

The Idealliance Print Properties Committee (PPC) is a diverse working group of leading color scientists and developers, manufacturers, printer service providers and end users that define color standards and workflows for print & packaging media. Idealliance members are welcome to join.

Upcoming G7® Training

G7 is the industry-leading standard for near-neutral and visual uniformity across all print technology. Become a certified G7 Expert to support your supply chain.

  • Idealliance (Live, Online)
    March 15–19
    Led by G7 Expert Ron Ellis
    Register Here »
    Last day to register is March 10
  • Presented by Konica Minolta Business Systems (Live, Online)
    April 12–16
    Led by G7 Expert Mark Bohan
    Register Here »
    Last day to register is April 7

INTERESTED IN BECOMING A G7 EXPERT?

Mike Grady, Idealliance

Set up a 15-minute call with Mike GradyVice President of Global Partnerships, to explore whether G7 is right for your company.
mgrady@idealliance.org | 703.837.1068

Schedule Call
This website uses cookies to enhance your browsing experience.
Ok, I agree Privacy Policy