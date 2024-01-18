PRINTING United Alliance Announce G7+

G7+ introduces advanced calibration and verification algorithms for new technologies, preserving the familiar features and overall appearance as legacy G7

Fairfax, Va. (January 18, 2024) – PRINTING United Alliance, the most comprehensive member-based printing and graphic arts association in North America, today announces the release of G7+®, the next evolution in color calibration. G7+ is a new and improved calibration specification that replaces legacy G7® with new logic and algorithms, but similar overall appearance. G7+ training and certification will be available in-person during the COLOR Conference portion of the PRINTING United Technical Event Series this March 12-14 in Dallas, Texas; and soon on the Alliance’s iLEARNING+ platform. Learn more about G7+ here: www.printing.org/g7plus.

New and Improved G7+® Calibration Specification

After an incredible 19-year run and over three years of R&D by PRINTING United Alliance, G7+ is designed to work equally well with all printing technologies and offers increased value and effectiveness for a wider range of markets and applications, while preserving the value of existing G7 workflows. G7+ maintains the features, benefits, and general appearance of G7, but with more accurate gray balance, improved tonality, and better performance in unusual printing conditions.

“PRINTING United Alliance is excited to announce G7+ to continue our mission in supporting leading printers and print buyers around the world,” says Jordan Gorski, executive director, Idealliance. “G7 has raised the bar in the world of print and color output as colorimetry and visual output became the norm rather than simply relying on density for matching color. G7+ now integrates all modern print technology to be a standard that is applicable to all print, on all media, paper, board, film, signage, or textile, for any output condition that will truly provide print buyers and printers the ability to match color on packaging, publications, signage and wide format graphics, while maintaining alignment to the standards in place among existing workflows. Much like the Alliance has grown and evolved to provide the industry with a community to gather and collaborate, the G7+ specification now serves all members of our industry for unified optimal color output regardless of where and how you print.”

G7+ is improved and optimized to:

Improve gray balance and tonality across a wider range of print systems, including textile, web-offset, newsprint, and inkjet, while maintaining GRACoL® visual similarity.

Achieve smooth, highly saturated color in high-density inkjet printing.

Use Substrate Colorimetric Color Aims (SCCA) for more precise neutral gray on color substrates.

Attain accurate ICC profiles and lifelike images on calibrated systems without color management.

PRINTING United Technical Event Series Presents G7+ Keynote and Training Opportunity

Those interested in learning more about G7+ in person will have the opportunity during the PRINTING United Technical Event Series this March in Dallas. During the event’s keynote address, “G7+, the World’s Best Calibration System, Made Better,” R&D team leader Don Hutcheson will highlight the revolutionary changes in calibration and verification algorithms developed by the Alliance. Visual examples will show how G7+ improves on G7, yet how similar it is to G7 in typical commercial work – an important feature that means existing files and workflows need not be changed as users transition to G7+.

Current G7-certified experts and professionals can become the first group trained and certified to G7+ during a special a pre-conference session at the PRINTING United Technical Event Series. Hutcheson will present the intensive the G7+ Expert certification training. Register for the session at: https://technicalseries.printing.org/.

More information about G7+ is available at: www.printing.org/g7plus, or email g7plus@printing.org.

