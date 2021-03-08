Update from the Executive Director—March 2021

March marked an extremely exciting time for our organization. As you may know, as of March 1, 2021, Idealliance officially started a new chapter together with PRINTING United Alliance, the most comprehensive membership-based printing and graphic arts association in the United States. Idealliance is thrilled to have the support, resources, and outreach of PRINTING United Alliance as we look to the future in being able to serve both our members and the global community with our world-renowned training and certification programming. PRINTING United Alliance has built an association with likeminded partners like us to reach all major industry segments through expanded training opportunities, an array of events, and industry-leading media brands together under the same collaborative umbrella.

Idealliance’s unique position as an association in the global graphic communications marketplace complements and deepens the work of PRINTING United Alliance. In the areas Idealliance has excelled – serving the entire supply chain with standards and guidelines, and offering training and certification from a global perspective – it will continue to develop and expand its offerings. The result in combining these two organizations is an even stronger footprint, together, into the marketplace. Our aligned teams retain a synonymous mission in providing the printing industry with exemplary programs and services.

Idealliance members, as well as certified professionals, facilities, and systems will have even more visibility to serve the industry and further advance Idealliance’s mission for global industry growth, transformation, and standards development through access to new market segments, the marketing power of NAPCO Media, the platform of PRINTING United Alliance events, including the largest trade show in printing for the Americas, across the entire graphic communications industry.

Given our unique market position, Idealliance will essentially be operating as an “association within an association.” Each of our organizations will retain its unique events and services. We encourage you to reach out to PRINTING United Alliance membership if there are additional resources or offerings that may also be of interest to you.

As always, please do not hesitate to contact the Idealliance team if you need anything and keep an eye on our coming communications to stay involved, learn and raise your knowledge and capabilities through training and certification, and engage as members for additional access to Idealliance programs and industry development.

The entire Idealliance team is excited to begin this next chapter with you, our valued members. We will be sure to communicate updates as this new relationship develops. Our mission continues, and we are excited to do so with the entire PRINTING United Alliance.

Sincerely,

Jordan Gorski

Executive Director

Idealliance

