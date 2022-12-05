G7 Expert Training & Certification | January 23 – 27
with Mr. Ron Ellis, G7 Expert Trainer, Chair of the Print Properties Committee, Print, Packaging & Brand Expert.
Learn from Idealliance G7® Expert Trainer Ron Ellis, and industry leading print and color experts on why G7 is an essential tool for print production, including digital, in the webinar below. August’s training will be a deep-dive into leading print ^ packaging production strategies, based on G7, used by these experts, and others around the world for complete print production alignment.
NEXT STEPS: Register to become a Certified G7® Expert!
Register for the upcoming live online training, led by G7 Expert Ron Ellis and start your journey to become a leading industry expert, and globally recognized G7 Expert.
Dates: January 23 – 27, 2023
Learn More: Register here »
Registration Closes Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Secure your seat before this class is full.
About the Trainer – Ron Ellis
Ron Ellis is a consultant specializing in color management, automation and workflow integration. An Idealliace BrandQ Expert, BrandQ Expert Trainer, G7 Expert, G7 Process Control Expert, G7 Expert Trainer, and chair of the Print Properties Committee (PPC), and member of the Idealliance Advisory Council. Ron has performed hundreds of G7 training and calibrations. He has conducting training and consulting for a wide range of customers in Europe, Asia, and North America. Well versed in ISO standards, Ron specializes in creating and implementing working spaces for brands and agencies that allow them to work more efficiently with vendors, saving both time and money.
G7® is the most sought-after certification in the world and is the driving force for achieving visual similarity across all print processes.
Some benefits of G7 include:
- G7 works across multiple presses, plants, and locations
- G7 means reprints will always look the same
- G7 gives one consistent tool for color calibration regardless of device
Not ready for G7 Expert Training?
Attend Color Management Professional® Fundamentals Online Training & Certification to start your journey as a leading color professional!
Training is available online, on-demand in multiple languages for leading global color management alignment. Register Here »
Certified professionals are listed in the Official Directory of Certified Color Management Professionals and are recognized around the world as trained & proficient on the latest industry standards and methodology for color management.
Participants include print & prepress technicians and managers, students, OEM technology providers, designers, print professionals and everyone who’s work relies on best practices for color management across graphic communications, print, packaging, and allied fields.
Members Save on Training & Certification. Become a Member Here »
Want to be notified about upcoming trainings and opportunities? Sign up below.
INTERESTED IN BECOMING A G7 EXPERT?
Contact Jordan Gorski, Executive Director, to explore G7 training & implementing G7 into your print production for visual consistency and optimized color print production. jgorski@idealliance.org | 703.837.1096
More from Idealliance
G7 Expert Training & Certification | January 23 – 27
Learn from Idealliance G7® Expert Trainer Ron Ellis January 23 – 27 to become a certified G7 Expert and leading color, process control and G7 implementation specialist.
WEBINAR | Color Management Professional® Fundamentals Training & Certification – What’s New Under the Hood!
In this webinar, Idealliance’s Chuck Schonert, and two additional trainers from the course, Shelby Sapusek and Ray Weiss will discuss the new Color Management Professional® Fundamental Training & Certification from Idealliance.
Learn how the new course, updated for the latest across color management provides a foundation for leading print and packaging color quality.
G7 Expert Training & Certification | December 12 – 16
Learn from Idealliance G7® Expert Trainer Steve Smiley December 12 – 16 to become a certified G7 Expert and leading color, process control and G7 implementation specialist.
WEBINAR | Print, innovation, and the Print Properties Committee. Keeping the graphic arts industry in the future!
Join members of Idealliance’s Print Properties Committee including, Ron Ellis, the current Chair of the PPC, along with Marc Levine, Dave Hunter and Steve Upton as they discuss ; Expanded Color Gamut, Uncoated Data sets, and Large Area Device Targets to optimize your print production and optimize your workflows. Also, learn how you can be a part of the PPC to help Idealliance shape the industry through contributions across standards development and best practices implemented across print driven by the Print Properties Committee.
Idealliance Releases Updated Hard Proofing System Certification
Initially established in 2006, over 120 systems have been evaluated and certified. Idealliance, along with support from its Print Properties Committee, has revamped the program to re-establish this program as the leader across proofing for inkjet, digital print, and other non-conventional print.
EFI Achieves Idealliance Digital Press System Certification for the Xerox EX C9065/C9070 & EX-i C9065/C9070 Print Server Powered by Fiery v2.0
Digital Press System (Print Engine & DFE) Certified by Idealliance for EFI and the Xerox EX C9065/C9070 & EX-i C9065/C09070 Print Server Powered by Fiery v2.0