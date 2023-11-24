fbpx

Idealliance

Join Now

News

Idealliance > News > Idealliance > COLOR Conference Sessions Announced for March 2024 Technical Event Series

COLOR Conference Sessions Announced for March 2024 Technical Event Series

PRINTING United Alliance has announced the schedule for the upcoming COLOR Conference, occurring March 12-14 in Dallas, TX as part of the upcoming PRINTING United Technical Event Series.

Updated for 2024, PRINTING United Alliance will combine the COLOR and TAGA Conferences at the same location. The new PRINTING United Technical Event Series is the premier worldwide event for companies and individuals looking to stay on the leading edge of color, research developments, and innovations in the printing industry. Joining forces of COLOR and TAGA, attendees will learn about the latest strategies, tactics, technology, and methods for success amongst a widespread community of professionals in the space.

It doesn’t matter which market segment you’re in, color accuracy and consistency are the most critical elements of print production. Color is the common link that crosses over every step of the process, from design to print. COLOR is the premier industry color event for brand owners and managers, designers, apparel decorators, screen printing and wide-format, commercial, in-plant, and packaging printers. This event is comprised of leaders across our industry including G7 Experts, Color Management Professionals, members of the Print Properties Committee, and other leaders shaping print and color output. 

The COLOR Conference schedule includes:

Wednesday, March 13

  • The Money In Color
  • Color Basics: A Practical Introduction to Real-World Color
  • Color Rendering Techniques for Optimal Results
  • Seeing Beyond the Palette: Real Insights into Consumer Color Behavior
  • Designing With Color Precision: Accurate Color in Packaging From Concept To Print
    • Jodie Steen, President, Spectraflow East, Inc.
  • CMY, XYZ, RGB?: A Beginners Guide to Understanding Color Models
    • Celeste Calkins, Assistant Professor, Department of Technology Illinois State University
    • Erica Walker, Associate Professor, Department of Graphic Communications Clemson University
  • Industrial Color Management: The Newest and Fastest Growing Segment in the Printing Industry!
    • Charles Duncan, Chief Creative Technologist, Optikka
  • Color Gamuts and Other Visualizations: An Update
  • LED vs. FL Light Sources – Differences & Implications for Retail, Viewing Booths, and Standards

Thursday, March 14

  • How MCC Uses Sustainability Principles to Drive Innovation Within the Packaging Market and Exceed Customer Expectations
    • Craig Bushman, VP Global R&D, Multi-Color Corporation
  • 7 Deadly Sins of Color Management (and How to Absolve Them)
  • Thrill-Seeking Color Measurement: Going Beyond Paper to Quantify Color on Textiles, Direct to Product, Plastics, Metals, and Liquids
    • Dan Uress, Founder, Colorware USA Inc
  • The Conversion from Conventional to Digital—What About Your Color?
  • Expanded Gamut: Understanding and Using the New ECG Datasets
  • Automated Color Management
    • Jason Tempestini, CTO, Rods and Cones, G7 Expert
  • Neon Inks
    • Juergen Roesch, Sr Application Specialist, Kornit Digital

*Please note, schedule subject to change. 
This website uses cookies to enhance your browsing experience.
Ok, I agree Privacy Policy