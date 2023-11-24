PRINTING United Alliance has announced the schedule for the upcoming COLOR Conference, occurring March 12-14 in Dallas, TX as part of the upcoming PRINTING United Technical Event Series.

Updated for 2024, PRINTING United Alliance will combine the COLOR and TAGA Conferences at the same location. The new PRINTING United Technical Event Series is the premier worldwide event for companies and individuals looking to stay on the leading edge of color, research developments, and innovations in the printing industry. Joining forces of COLOR and TAGA, attendees will learn about the latest strategies, tactics, technology, and methods for success amongst a widespread community of professionals in the space.

It doesn’t matter which market segment you’re in, color accuracy and consistency are the most critical elements of print production. Color is the common link that crosses over every step of the process, from design to print. COLOR is the premier industry color event for brand owners and managers, designers, apparel decorators, screen printing and wide-format, commercial, in-plant, and packaging printers. This event is comprised of leaders across our industry including G7 Experts, Color Management Professionals, members of the Print Properties Committee, and other leaders shaping print and color output.

The COLOR Conference schedule includes:

Wednesday, March 13

Thursday, March 14

*Please note, schedule subject to change.