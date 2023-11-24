COLOR Conference Sessions Announced for March 2024 Technical Event Series
PRINTING United Alliance has announced the schedule for the upcoming COLOR Conference, occurring March 12-14 in Dallas, TX as part of the upcoming PRINTING United Technical Event Series.
Updated for 2024, PRINTING United Alliance will combine the COLOR and TAGA Conferences at the same location. The new PRINTING United Technical Event Series is the premier worldwide event for companies and individuals looking to stay on the leading edge of color, research developments, and innovations in the printing industry. Joining forces of COLOR and TAGA, attendees will learn about the latest strategies, tactics, technology, and methods for success amongst a widespread community of professionals in the space.
It doesn’t matter which market segment you’re in, color accuracy and consistency are the most critical elements of print production. Color is the common link that crosses over every step of the process, from design to print. COLOR is the premier industry color event for brand owners and managers, designers, apparel decorators, screen printing and wide-format, commercial, in-plant, and packaging printers. This event is comprised of leaders across our industry including G7 Experts, Color Management Professionals, members of the Print Properties Committee, and other leaders shaping print and color output.
The COLOR Conference schedule includes:
Wednesday, March 13
- The Money In Color
- Ben Lubin, Solutions Development Analyst | ColorPath SYNC Solutions FUJIFILM Graphic Communication, G7 Expert & Idealliance Print Properties Committee Member
- Don Schroeder, Senior Director of Professional Services and Technical Solutions, FUJIFILM Graphic Communication, G7 Expert & Idealliance Print Properties Committee Member
- Color Basics: A Practical Introduction to Real-World Color
- Abhay Sharma, Professor, Toronto Metropolitan University, Idealliance Print Properties Committee Member
- Color Rendering Techniques for Optimal Results
- Thorsten Braun, Chief Technical Director, ColorLogic GmbH, Idealliance Print Properties Committee Member
- Seeing Beyond the Palette: Real Insights into Consumer Color Behavior
- Bruce Ridge, Director Technical Service, Nazdar, Idealliance Print Properties Committee Member
- Designing With Color Precision: Accurate Color in Packaging From Concept To Print
- Jodie Steen, President, Spectraflow East, Inc.
- CMY, XYZ, RGB?: A Beginners Guide to Understanding Color Models
- Celeste Calkins, Assistant Professor, Department of Technology Illinois State University
- Erica Walker, Associate Professor, Department of Graphic Communications Clemson University
- Industrial Color Management: The Newest and Fastest Growing Segment in the Printing Industry!
- Charles Duncan, Chief Creative Technologist, Optikka
- Color Gamuts and Other Visualizations: An Update
- Steve Upton, President, CHROMiX, Idealliance Print Properties Committee Member
- LED vs. FL Light Sources – Differences & Implications for Retail, Viewing Booths, and Standards
- James Summers, President, Just Normlicht, Inc., Idealliance Print Properties Committee Member
Thursday, March 14
- How MCC Uses Sustainability Principles to Drive Innovation Within the Packaging Market and Exceed Customer Expectations
- Craig Bushman, VP Global R&D, Multi-Color Corporation
- 7 Deadly Sins of Color Management (and How to Absolve Them)
- Jack Frank, Color Process Manager, WestRock, G7 Expert & Idealliance Print Properties Committee Member
- Thrill-Seeking Color Measurement: Going Beyond Paper to Quantify Color on Textiles, Direct to Product, Plastics, Metals, and Liquids
- Dan Uress, Founder, Colorware USA Inc
- The Conversion from Conventional to Digital—What About Your Color?
- Paul Happ, Consultant, Color Services, Ricoh, G7 Expert Trainer, G7 Expert & Idealliance Print Properties Committee Member
- Expanded Gamut: Understanding and Using the New ECG Datasets
- Ron Ellis, Owner, Ron Ellis Consulting, G7 Expert Trainer, G7 Expert & Idealliance Print Properties Committee Member
- Automated Color Management
- Jason Tempestini, CTO, Rods and Cones, G7 Expert
- Neon Inks
- Juergen Roesch, Sr Application Specialist, Kornit Digital
*Please note, schedule subject to change.