WEBINAR: Tools for Driving Color Standards & Process Control in Print Production
February 15, 2023 2:00PM US ET
Missed the Live Webinar?
Watch the Recording Below
In this webinar Mark Gundlach, a solution architect at X-Rite, will be discussing with Chuck Schonert the various types of devices and software and their respective functionality that promotes process control and color management within the printing and packaging industries. Mark will demonstrate specific tools that are incorporated into the devices and software to assist in calibrating and maintaining G7® process control in production. Come join us and see how this informative webinar may benefit you!
In this webinar, Steve Smiley ISO Expert, former Chair of the Print Properties Committee, & G7 Expert Trainer, along with Dianne Kennedy, editor of ISO 20616-1 (PRX) & ISO 20616-2 (PQX), and PQX Expert Trainer, discuss with Chuck Schonert the impact of PQX for brands, print buyers, and print and packaging service providers. Learn how PQX is shaping and standardizing print and print buyer interacting to increase communication while eliminating proprietary and limiting approaches to print reporting and communication.
- While women are making up an increasingly larger portion of the print industry, the long history of it being a male-dominated field has not been forgotten.
- Kelsey Fields, Idealliance’s Program Manager, will be speaking with women at different points in their career to learn what they’re doing to advance the industry and how their participation with Idealliance has supported them in doing so.
“It will be exciting to see the direct-to-garment industry continue to grow and evolve to best serve its customers who demand consistent, aligned color and branding, regardless of the printed product.”
Workflow Innovations—SPECTRUM
Through the annual cycle of discovery, testing, and reporting the Idealliance SPECTRUM connection advanced the science of print, revolutionized workflows, developed specifications, fostered implementation of emerging print technologies.
Workflow Innovations—Standard Generalized Markup Language (SGML)
The Association, under the leadership of IBM, formalized the Gencode Specification, which was eventually standardized by ISO as ISO 8879, SGML.
Workflow Innovations—Publishers Requirement for Industry Standard Metadata (PRISM)
The PRISM working group was created to develop a standard set of metadata to identify, organize, publish, aggregate and reuse digital magazine content assets in an efficient and cost-effective manner.
Workflow Innovations—XML
When SGML and HTML came together, they built a new language for the Web. This language, “eXtensible Markup Language”, or XML, merged the strengths of both communities.
Workflow Innovations—DISC
DISC enabled production departments to streamline the intake of digital images and quickly determine which images were suited for final print publication.
Workflow Innovations—G7 Calibration
G7 continues to revolutionize global print workflows as the leading print alignment methodology to improve visual color consistency for print buyers, regardless of print technology.
Workflow Innovations—PQX (Print Quality Exchange)
This specification was developed to provide a standard message format for printers to report print quality to Brands.
Workflow Innovations—Mail.XML
This specification, a joint development between Idealliance and USPS enabled modern postal business workflows for printer/mailers large and small.
Workflow Innovations—SWOP (Specification for Web Offset Publications)
SWOP began as an organization whose purpose and goal was the improvement of the quality of magazine printing.
