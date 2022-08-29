fbpx

WEBINAR: Achieving Measure Color Everywhere, On Everything

September 28, 2022 1:00PM US ET
In this webinar, Dan Uress and Chuck Schonert will discuss applying and evaluating color on any surface, and how these tools play a vital role in your print production. Learn why and how we evaluate color, the tools available, and what we stand to gain with this vital piece of print production quality control.

 

In this webinar, Steve Smiley ISO Expert, former Chair of the Print Properties Committee, & G7 Expert Trainer, along with Dianne Kennedy, editor of ISO 20616-1 (PRX) & ISO 20616-2 (PQX), and PQX Expert Trainer, discuss with Chuck Schonert the impact of PQX for brands, print buyers, and print and packaging service providers. Learn how PQX is shaping and standardizing print and print buyer interacting to increase communication while eliminating proprietary and limiting approaches to print reporting and communication.

Watch the Recording Now

  • While women are making up an increasingly larger portion of the print industry, the long history of it being a male-dominated field has not been forgotten.
  • Kelsey Fields, Idealliance’s Program Manager, will be speaking with women at different points in their career to learn what they’re doing to advance the industry and how their participation with Idealliance has supported them in doing so.
“It will be exciting to see the direct-to-garment industry continue to grow and evolve to best serve its customers who demand consistent, aligned color and branding, regardless of the printed product.”
— Tim Quinn, Nazdar Consultant and G7® Expert
Bioengineered Food Disclosure Options
Workflow Innovations from Idealliance: Spectrum

Workflow Innovations—SPECTRUM

Through the annual cycle of discovery, testing, and reporting the Idealliance SPECTRUM connection advanced the science of print, revolutionized workflows, developed specifications, fostered implementation of emerging print technologies.

Read More »

