WEBINAR: PQX® - A Common Language for Printers & Brands

Register for this Webinar on June 8th to Join Us Live or Receive the Webinar Recording.
In this webinar, Steve Smiley ISO Expert, former Chair of the Print Properties Committee, & G7 Expert Trainer, along with Dianne Kennedy, editor of ISO 20616-1 (PRX) & ISO 20616-2 (PQX), and PQX Expert Trainer, will speak with Chuck Schonert to discuss the impact of PQX for brands, print buyers, and print and packaging service providers. Learn how PQX is shaping and standardizing print and print buyer interacting to increase communication while eliminating proprietary and limiting approaches to print reporting and communication.

Register for this webinar, June 8, 2022 at 1:00 PM US ET to learn more.

Day: June 8, 2022

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Online, via Webinar

