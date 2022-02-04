REGISTER NOW:
Controlling Color on Textiles with Direct to Garment
With Special Insight from Nazdar’s, the First Facility to Earn G7 Master Qualification on Direct to Garment Printing
Join us live for a conversation about navigating color management across textiles with Direct to Garment, and How Nazdar supports clients with G7 based color management and process control to align their print production output across various 4+ color print technology. Learn more at this upcoming webinar!
Day: February 16, 2022
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Where: Online, via Webinar
“It will be exciting to see the direct-to-garment industry continue to grow and evolve to best serve its customers who demand consistent, aligned color and branding, regardless of the printed product.”
— Tim Quinn, Nazdar Consultant and G7® Expert
Learn more about G7® at idealliance.org/G7
Learn the science of G7 & How Print Providers & Brands rely on this global gray-balance calibration methodology for total visual print alignment here >>
