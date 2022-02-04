fbpx

Idealliance

Join Now

News

Idealliance > News > Events > Upcoming Webinar | Register Now

WEBINAR

Follow Idealliance on LinkedIn for more industry insight across color management, and global print standards »

REGISTER NOW:
Controlling Color on Textiles with Direct to Garment

Special Preview for non-members

This is a five-minute preview of the discussion. Idealliance members can log in here to see the entire episode »

Not a member? Join here »

Register for this Webinar on February 16th.

With Special Insight from Nazdar’s, the First Facility to Earn G7 Master Qualification on Direct to Garment Printing

Join us live for a conversation about navigating color management across textiles with Direct to Garment, and How Nazdar supports clients with G7 based color management and process control to align their print production output across various 4+ color print technology. Learn more at this upcoming webinar!

DETAILS

Day: February 16, 2022

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Online, via Webinar

Register: Register Here »

 

“It will be exciting to see the direct-to-garment industry continue to grow and evolve to best serve its customers who demand consistent, aligned color and branding, regardless of the printed product.”

— Tim Quinn, Nazdar Consultant and G7® Expert

Idealliance® Qualifies First Direct to Garment G7® Master Print Facility

Learn more about G7® at idealliance.org/G7

Learn the science of G7 & How Print Providers & Brands rely on this global gray-balance calibration methodology for total visual print alignment here >>

  • While women are making up an increasingly larger portion of the print industry, the long history of it being a male-dominated field has not been forgotten.
  • Kelsey Fields, Idealliance’s Program Manager, will be speaking with women at different points in their career to learn what they’re doing to advance the industry and how their participation with Idealliance has supported them in doing so.
“It will be exciting to see the direct-to-garment industry continue to grow and evolve to best serve its customers who demand consistent, aligned color and branding, regardless of the printed product.”
— Tim Quinn, Nazdar Consultant and G7® Expert
Bioengineered Food Disclosure Options
Click to see larger.

SPONSORSHIPS

If you’d like to sponsor a an upcoming event, please reach out to Sponsorship Manager Kelsey Fields at kfields@idealliance.org.

Additional references

  1. Elif Website
  2. Upcoming G7® Expert Virtual Open Houses
  3. Upcoming G7® Expert Training Courses

Please take a moment to follow and subscribe to Idealliance’s LinkedIn Page to get notifications for the upcoming Gamut Livestream conversations.

Linkedin
Facebook
Youtube
Instagram
Twitter
This website uses cookies to enhance your browsing experience.
Ok, I agree Privacy Policy