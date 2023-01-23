Upcoming Global G7 Expert Training Available in Japanese, Mandarin, Spanish & Thai
Registration Now Available for Global G7® Training including:
- February 10, 14 & 15, 2023 in Tokyo, Japan
- February 20-23, 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand
- February 21-25, 2023 in Guangdong China
- March 29-31, 2023 in Mexico City – Also Available Live Online
Learn from Idealliance G7® Leading G7 Trainers available around the world to earn industry recognized G7 Expert Certification.
Live G7 Training includes:
Leading G7 Print Production –
- G7 Based Print & Color Alignment
- Optimizing Print & Graphic Production with G7
- Live Press Runs
- G7 Process Control & Quality Assurance
- Printing on Non-conforming substrates
- Workflow Alignment
- Managing Color from Prepress & Design through Print
- Leverage G7 to Back to Color Quicker for Less Press Downtime
Global Standards & Print Buyer Conformance –
- ISO/PAS 15339 Conformance
- Upcoming changes to ISO 12647-2 driven by G7 based near-neutral print alignment.
- Achieving G7 Master Qualification
- ECG Printing
- Spot Color Management
- Lighting & Measurement
NEXT STEPS: Register to become a Certified G7® Expert!
Register for the upcoming live online training, led by G7 Expert Chuck Schonert and start your journey to become a leading industry expert, and globally recognized G7 Expert.
Dates: February 20 – 24, 2023
Learn More: Register here »
Registration Closes Thursday, February 16, 2023. Secure your seat before this class is full.
About the Trainer – Chuck Schonert
Chuck creates content for educational, information, and outreach platforms that serve the global graphic communications marketplace and acts as trainer, while also supporting Idealliance’s team of worldwide experts and trainers for ongoing educational programs. Chuck also guides development of best practices and standards domestically and globally through our community of working groups, industry groups, and ultimately ISO while maintaining the position of Idealliance’s Print Properties Committee as the preeminent global research and standard-development. Chuck has an extensive background in print production, print management, color management, and aligning this work across multiple print facilities, while also supporting new print technology testing & development, training, and implementation.
G7® is the most sought-after certification in the world and is the driving force for achieving visual similarity across all print processes.
Some benefits of G7 include:
- G7 works across multiple presses, plants, and locations
- G7 means reprints will always look the same
- G7 gives one consistent tool for color calibration regardless of device
Not ready for G7 Expert Training?
Attend Color Management Professional® Fundamentals Online Training & Certification to start your journey as a leading color professional!
Training is available online, on-demand in multiple languages for leading global color management alignment. Register Here »
Certified professionals are listed in the Official Directory of Certified Color Management Professionals and are recognized around the world as trained & proficient on the latest industry standards and methodology for color management.
Participants include print & prepress technicians and managers, students, OEM technology providers, designers, print professionals and everyone who’s work relies on best practices for color management across graphic communications, print, packaging, and allied fields.
INTERESTED IN BECOMING A G7 EXPERT?
Contact Jordan Gorski, Executive Director, to explore G7 training & implementing G7 into your print production for visual consistency and optimized color print production. jgorski@idealliance.org | 703.837.1096
