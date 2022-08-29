G7 Expert Training & Certification | September 27 – 29 in Chicago, IL
with Dr. Mark Bohan, G7 Expert Trainer, President of TAGA, Leading Digital and Commercial Print Expert – Supporting the Latest Technology as well as Leading Print Manufacturers & Print Buyers.
Learn from Idealliance G7® Expert Trainer Dr. Mark Bohan, and industry leading print and color experts on why G7 is an essential tool for print production, including digital, in the webinar below. September’s in-person training, held at Konica Minolta’s Itasca, IL technology center will be a deep-dive into leading print production strategies, based on G7, used by these experts, and others around the world for complete print production alignment.
NEXT STEPS: Register to become a Certified G7® Expert!
Register for the upcoming live online training, led by G7 Expert Dr. Mark Bohan and start your journey to become a leading industry expert, and globally recognized G7 Expert.
Dates: September 27-29, 2022
Learn More: Register here »
Registration Closes Wednesday September 21 , 2022. Secure your seat before this class is full.
About the Trainer – Dr. Mark Bohan
Dr. Mark Bohan is Director Color Solutions and is instrumental the color strategy for Konica Minolta. He has 30 years of experience on print operations, color, optimization of production workflow, emerging trends, the application of print technologies and their business impact. He has carried out fundamental research, implemented new technologies, aided in their development and evaluated their effectiveness. He serves on national and international standards committees for graphic communication and is involved in their development and is member of many industrial boards. Mark is also President of TAGA (Technical Association of the Graphic Arts).
G7® is the most sought-after certification in the world and is the driving force for achieving visual similarity across all print processes.
Some benefits of G7 include:
- G7 works across multiple presses, plants, and locations
- G7 means reprints will always look the same
- G7 gives one consistent tool for color calibration regardless of device
Not ready for G7 Expert Training?
Attend Color Management Professional® Fundamentals Online Training & Certification to start your journey as a leading color professional!
Training is available online, on-demand in multiple languages for leading global color management alignment. Register Here »
Certified professionals are listed in the Official Directory of Certified Color Management Professionals and are recognized around the world as trained & proficient on the latest industry standards and methodology for color management.
Participants include print & prepress technicians and managers, students, OEM technology providers, designers, print professionals and everyone who’s work relies on best practices for color management across graphic communications, print, packaging, and allied fields.
Idealliance Members Save on Training & Certification. Become a Member Here »
Want to be notified about upcoming trainings and opportunities? Sign up below.
INTERESTED IN BECOMING A G7 EXPERT?
Contact Jordan Gorski, Executive Director, to explore G7 training & implementing G7 into your print production for visual consistency and optimized color print production. jgorski@idealliance.org | 703.837.1096
More from Idealliance
G7 Expert Training & Certification | September 27 – 29 in Chicago, IL
Learn from Idealliance G7® Expert Trainer Dr. Mark Bohan September 26-30, in Chicago, IL to become a certified G7 Expert and leading color, process control and G7 implementation specialist.
WEBINAR | Measure Color Everywhere, On Everything
In this webinar, Dan Uress and Chuck Schonert will discuss applying and evaluating color on any surface, and how these tools play a vital role in your print production. Learn why and how we evaluate color, the tools available, and what we stand to gain with this vital piece of print production quality control.
G7 Master Printer Spotlight | Emirates Printing Press
Digital, Flexo, Gravure & Offset global printer achieves G7 Master Qualification as the first in the UAE, to serve global print buyers & brands.
Idealliance Certifies Viewsonic ColorPro VP2786-4K for Optimal Soft Proofing & Color Communication
Large Aperture Device (LAD) test charts and control wedges now available with support from the Print Properties Committee for textile and other large aperture measurement device print applications.
WEBINAR | Achieving Enterprise-Wide Print Alignment & Efficiency with the G7® Methodology & Solutions by Idealliance
How Taylor Corporation Maintains Critical Color Alignment & Optimal Performance Across Over 35 G7 Master Qualified Print Facilities
G7 Expert Training & Certification | August 22 – 26
Learn from Idealliance G7® Expert Trainer Steve Smiley August 22 – 26 to become a certified G7 Expert and leading color, process control and G7 implementation specialist.