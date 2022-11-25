G7 Expert Training & Certification | October 17 – 19 in Las Vegas, NV
with Ron Ellis & Chuck Schonert, G7 Expert Trainers utilizing the latest print technology as part of PRINTING United Expo.
Learn from Idealliance G7® Expert Trainers Ron Ellis & Chuck Schonert, two industry leading print and color experts on why G7 is an essential tool for all print production as part of this exclusive training paired with PRINTING United Expo. Registration includes exclusive PRINTING United Expo access as part of training on the show floor, breakfast, lunch, and dinner during training. See the training schedule for details. Training will be a deep-dive into leading print production strategies, based on G7, used by these experts, and others around the world for complete print production alignment and the latest cutting edge print technology and tools available.
NEXT STEPS: Register to become a Certified G7® Expert!
Register for the upcoming live online training, led by G7 Experts Ron Ellis & Chuck Schonert as part of PRINTING United Expo and start your journey to become a leading industry expert, and globally recognized G7 Expert.
Dates: October 17-19, 2022
Learn More: Register here »
Registration Closes Wednesday October 12 , 2022. Secure your seat before this class is full.
About the Trainers
Ron Ellis
Ron Ellis is a consultant specializing in color management, automation and workflow integration. An Idealliace BrandQ Expert, BrandQ Expert Trainer, G7 Expert, G7 Process Control Expert, G7 Expert Trainer, and chair of the Print Properties Committee (PPC), and member of the Idealliance Advisory Council. Ron has performed hundreds of G7 training and calibrations. He has conducting training and consulting for a wide range of customers in Europe, Asia, and North America. Well versed in ISO standards, Ron specializes in creating and implementing working spaces for brands and agencies that allow them to work more efficiently with vendors, saving both time and money.
Chuck Schonert
Chuck creates content for educational, information, and outreach platforms that serve the global graphic communications marketplace and acts as trainer, while also supporting Idealliance’s team of worldwide experts and trainers for ongoing educational programs. Chuck also guides development of best practices and standards domestically and globally through our community of working groups, industry groups, and ultimately ISO while maintaining the position of Idealliance’s Print Properties Committee as the preeminent global research and standard-development. Chuck has an extensive background in print production, print management, color management, and aligning this work across multiple print facilities, while also supporting new print technology testing & development, training, and implementation.
G7® is the most sought-after certification in the world and is the driving force for achieving visual similarity across all print processes.
Some benefits of G7 include:
- G7 works across multiple presses, plants, and locations
- G7 means reprints will always look the same
- G7 gives one consistent tool for color calibration regardless of device
Not ready for G7 Expert Training?
Attend Color Management Professional® Fundamentals Online Training & Certification to start your journey as a leading color professional!
Training is available online, on-demand in multiple languages for leading global color management alignment. Register Here »
Certified professionals are listed in the Official Directory of Certified Color Management Professionals and are recognized around the world as trained & proficient on the latest industry standards and methodology for color management.
Participants include print & prepress technicians and managers, students, OEM technology providers, designers, print professionals and everyone who’s work relies on best practices for color management across graphic communications, print, packaging, and allied fields.
INTERESTED IN BECOMING A G7 EXPERT?
Contact Jordan Gorski, Executive Director, to explore G7 training & implementing G7 into your print production for visual consistency and optimized color print production. jgorski@idealliance.org | 703.837.1096
