G7 Expert Training & Certification | March 7 – 9

with Mr. Mike Whelpley, G7 Expert Trainer, & Idealliance Director of Research & Development.

G7® Expert Training & Certification hosted by Idealliance & Fujifilm in Hanover Park, IL featuring live in-person instructor led hands-on training. 

G7® Expert Training teaches professionals how to analyze color and print-related issues and take corrective action to bring systems and processes in control to a set method, standard or specification with repeatable, predictable results. 

Idealliance G7 Trainer Mike Whelpley will lead this multi-day training focusing on G7 based print and packaging applications, and G7 integration, maintenance, and process control across all print and proofing applications. This training is open to all global participants.

 

“G7 Experts are well rounded practitioners of color printing... The adoption of G7 (in our technology) has been a night to day difference .”

— John Thoburn, Canon

NEXT STEPS: Register to become a Certified G7® Expert!

Register for the upcoming live online training, led by G7 Expert Mike Whelpley and start your journey to become a leading industry expert, and globally recognized G7 Expert.

Dates: March 7 – 9, 2023
Learn More & Register here »

Registration Closes Thursday, March 2, 2023. Secure your seat before this class is full.

G7 Training Registration also includes Idealliance Color Management Professional® – Fundamentals Online Training & Certification complimentary. Save when you register for G7 Training and receive extensive live and on-demand learning access to support your journey as a leading, industry recognized, print and graphic communications professional, and Idealliance G7 Expert & Color Management Professional.

 

Only G7 Experts are Certified by Idealliance to Submit G7 Master Qualification for leading print service providers. Earn certification as a G7 Expert and help your company become an industry recognized, leading print service provider. Learn more about G7 Master Qualification here.

About the Trainer – Mike Whelpley

Mike has 30 years of experience working with professional print providers to align their printing and proofing systems for color accuracy and industry specifications. His experience encompasses conventional and digital offset print, flexographic print and digital ink-jet and wide format printing and proofing. Currently he is Solutions Development Manager for ColorPath Software and Field Implementation. He is also a certified Idealliance G7 Expert Trainer and is responsible for all private and public G7 Expert and G7 Professional training programs held at FUJIFILM Graphic Systems Division.

g7

G7® is the most sought-after certification in the world and is the driving force for achieving visual similarity across all print processes.

Some benefits of G7 include:

  • G7 works across multiple presses, plants, and locations
  • G7 means reprints will always look the same
  • G7 gives one consistent tool for color calibration regardless of device

Not ready for G7 Expert Training?

Attend Color Management Professional® Fundamentals Online Training & Certification to start your journey as a leading color professional!

Training is available online, on-demand in multiple languages for leading global color management alignment. Register Here »

Certified professionals are listed in the Official Directory of Certified Color Management Professionals and are recognized around the world as trained & proficient on the latest industry standards and methodology for color management.

Participants include print & prepress technicians and managers, students, OEM technology providers, designers, print professionals and everyone who’s work relies on best practices for color management across graphic communications, print, packaging, and allied fields.

    INTERESTED IN BECOMING A G7 EXPERT?

    Contact Jordan Gorski, Executive Director, to explore G7 training & implementing G7 into your print production for visual consistency and optimized color print production. jgorski@idealliance.org | 703.837.1096

