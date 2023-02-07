G7 Expert Training & Certification | March 7 – 9

G7® Expert Training & Certification hosted by Idealliance & Fujifilm in Hanover Park, IL featuring live in-person instructor led hands-on training.

G7® Expert Training teaches professionals how to analyze color and print-related issues and take corrective action to bring systems and processes in control to a set method, standard or specification with repeatable, predictable results.

Idealliance G7 Trainer Mike Whelpley will lead this multi-day training focusing on G7 based print and packaging applications, and G7 integration, maintenance, and process control across all print and proofing applications. This training is open to all global participants.