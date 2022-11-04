G7 Expert Training & Certification | December 12 – 16
with Mr. Steve Smiley, G7 Expert Trainer, BrandQ Expert, ISO Expert, FTA Hall of Famer, Print, Packaging & Brand Expert.
Learn from Idealliance G7® Expert Trainer Steve Smiley, and industry leading print and color experts on why G7 is an essential tool for print production, including digital, in the webinar below. August’s training will be a deep-dive into leading print ^ packaging production strategies, based on G7, used by these experts, and others around the world for complete print production alignment.
NEXT STEPS: Register to become a Certified G7® Expert!
Register for the upcoming live online training, led by G7 Expert Steve Smiley and start your journey to become a leading industry expert, and globally recognized G7 Expert.
Dates: December 12 – 16, 2022
Learn More: Register here »
Registration Closes Wednesday December 7, 2022. Secure your seat before this class is full.
About the Trainer – Steve Smiley
Steve Smiley is a 40-year veteran from Print, Pre-Media and Packaging Brand Solutions. Working with numerous major consumer product companies, printers and suppliers he has developed tools to assure brand consistency throughout the world. SmileyColor & Associates LLC – a solutions provider working with CPCs and their supply chain providing process control audits to ISO standards aligning supply chain partners. Using G7 and PCC training along with ISO standards allow audits to assure consistent results globally. As a Brand Manager Steve has developed the tools for physical and digital standards to define common ingredients and aims across supply chain partners, along with supporting documents ISO 17972-4 CxF X4. Steve is the former Chair of Idealliance’s Print Properties and Colorimetric committee, Co-Chair of CGATS, Chair of GWG Colour Committee, US Expert to ISO WG2, WG3, WG4, WG11 and WG13; he is also an 10 year ICC member, Executive FQC Committee for the FTA, and an Advisory Board Member for Clemson University. He is the recipient of Idealliance’s Holzinger Award, FTA President Award, and the Clemson Top Cat Award.
G7® is the most sought-after certification in the world and is the driving force for achieving visual similarity across all print processes.
Some benefits of G7 include:
- G7 works across multiple presses, plants, and locations
- G7 means reprints will always look the same
- G7 gives one consistent tool for color calibration regardless of device
Not ready for G7 Expert Training?
Attend Color Management Professional® Fundamentals Online Training & Certification to start your journey as a leading color professional!
Training is available online, on-demand in multiple languages for leading global color management alignment. Register Here »
Certified professionals are listed in the Official Directory of Certified Color Management Professionals and are recognized around the world as trained & proficient on the latest industry standards and methodology for color management.
Participants include print & prepress technicians and managers, students, OEM technology providers, designers, print professionals and everyone who’s work relies on best practices for color management across graphic communications, print, packaging, and allied fields.
Members Save on Training & Certification. Become a Member Here »
Want to be notified about upcoming trainings and opportunities? Sign up below.
INTERESTED IN BECOMING A G7 EXPERT?
Contact Jordan Gorski, Executive Director, to explore G7 training & implementing G7 into your print production for visual consistency and optimized color print production. jgorski@idealliance.org | 703.837.1096
More from Idealliance
G7 Expert Training & Certification | December 12 – 16
Learn from Idealliance G7® Expert Trainer Steve Smiley December 12 – 16 to become a certified G7 Expert and leading color, process control and G7 implementation specialist.
WEBINAR | Print, innovation, and the Print Properties Committee. Keeping the graphic arts industry in the future!
Join members of Idealliance’s Print Properties Committee including, Ron Ellis, the current Chair of the PPC, along with Marc Levine, Dave Hunter and Steve Upton as they discuss ; Expanded Color Gamut, Uncoated Data sets, and Large Area Device Targets to optimize your print production and optimize your workflows. Also, learn how you can be a part of the PPC to help Idealliance shape the industry through contributions across standards development and best practices implemented across print driven by the Print Properties Committee.
Idealliance Releases Updated Hard Proofing System Certification
Initially established in 2006, over 120 systems have been evaluated and certified. Idealliance, along with support from its Print Properties Committee, has revamped the program to re-establish this program as the leader across proofing for inkjet, digital print, and other non-conventional print.
EFI Achieves Idealliance Digital Press System Certification for the Xerox EX C9065/C9070 & EX-i C9065/C9070 Print Server Powered by Fiery v2.0
Digital Press System (Print Engine & DFE) Certified by Idealliance for EFI and the Xerox EX C9065/C9070 & EX-i C9065/C09070 Print Server Powered by Fiery v2.0
WEBINAR | Expanded Color Gamut – Creating Efficiency in Production in Seven Color Printing
In this webinar Kiran Deshpande, an expert in the inner workings of Expanded Color Gamut (ECG), will be discussing with Chuck Schonert the current state of this groundbreaking workflow.
The combined data, which is derived from participants that supported this effort spearheaded by the Idealliance Print Properties Committee. Kiran will be expanding on the future of beta testing other latest datasets and how you can become involved.
G7 Expert Training & Certification | November 14 – 18
Learn from Idealliance G7® Expert Trainer Ron Ellis November 14 – 18 to become a certified G7 Expert and leading color, process control and G7 implementation specialist.