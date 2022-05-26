G7 Expert Training & Certification | August 22 – 26
with Mr. Steve Smiley, G7 Expert Trainer, BrandQ Expert, ISO Expert, FTA Hall of Famer, Print, Packaging & Brand Expert.
Learn from Idealliance G7® Expert Trainer Steve Smiley, and industry leading print and color experts on why G7 is an essential tool for print production, including digital, in the webinar below. August’s training will be a deep-dive into leading print ^ packaging production strategies, based on G7, used by these experts, and others around the world for complete print production alignment.
NEXT STEPS: Register to become a Certified G7® Expert!
Register for the upcoming live online training, led by G7 Expert Steve Smiley and start your journey to become a leading industry expert, and globally recognized G7 Expert.
Dates: August 22 – 26, 2022
Learn More: Register here »
Registration Closes Wednesday August 18 , 2022. Secure your seat before this class is full.
About the Trainer – Steve Smiley
Steve Smiley is a 40-year veteran from Print, Pre-Media and Packaging Brand Solutions. Working with numerous major consumer product companies, printers and suppliers he has developed tools to assure brand consistency throughout the world. SmileyColor & Associates LLC – a solutions provider working with CPCs and their supply chain providing process control audits to ISO standards aligning supply chain partners. Using G7 and PCC training along with ISO standards allow audits to assure consistent results globally. As a Brand Manager Steve has developed the tools for physical and digital standards to define common ingredients and aims across supply chain partners, along with supporting documents ISO 17972-4 CxF X4. Steve is the former Chair of Idealliance’s Print Properties and Colorimetric committee, Co-Chair of CGATS, Chair of GWG Colour Committee, US Expert to ISO WG2, WG3, WG4, WG11 and WG13; he is also an 10 year ICC member, Executive FQC Committee for the FTA, and an Advisory Board Member for Clemson University. He is the recipient of Idealliance’s Holzinger Award, FTA President Award, and the Clemson Top Cat Award.
G7® is the most sought-after certification in the world and is the driving force for achieving visual similarity across all print processes.
Some benefits of G7 include:
- G7 works across multiple presses, plants, and locations
- G7 means reprints will always look the same
- G7 gives one consistent tool for color calibration regardless of device
Not ready for G7 Expert Training?
Attend Color Management Professional® Fundamentals Online Training & Certification to start your journey as a leading color professional!
Training is available online, on-demand in multiple languages for leading global color management alignment. Register Here »
Certified professionals are listed in the Official Directory of Certified Color Management Professionals and are recognized around the world as trained & proficient on the latest industry standards and methodology for color management.
Participants include print & prepress technicians and managers, students, OEM technology providers, designers, print professionals and everyone who’s work relies on best practices for color management across graphic communications, print, packaging, and allied fields.
Idealliance Members Save on Training & Certification. Become a Member Here »
Want to be notified about upcoming trainings and opportunities? Sign up below.
INTERESTED IN BECOMING A G7 EXPERT?
Contact Jordan Gorski, Executive Director, to explore G7 training & implementing G7 into your print production for visual consistency and optimized color print production. jgorski@idealliance.org | 703.837.1096
More from Idealliance
G7 Expert Training & Certification | August 22 – 26
Learn from Idealliance G7® Expert Trainer Steve Smiley August 22 – 26 to become a certified G7 Expert and leading color, process control and G7 implementation specialist.
Upcoming Webinar | Register Now
In this webinar, Steve Smiley ISO Expert & former Chair of the Print Properties Committee, and G7 Expert Trainer, and Dianne Kennedy, editor of ISO 20616-1 (PRX) and ISO 20616-2 (PQX), and PQX Expert Trainer, will speak with Chuck Schonert to discuss the impact of PQX for brands, print buyers, and print and packaging service providers. Learn how PQX is shaping and standardizing print and print buyer interacting to increase communication while eliminating proprietary and limiting approaches to print reporting and communication.
Large Aperture Device (LAD) Charts & Control Wedges Now Available
Large Aperture Device (LAD) test charts and control wedges now available with support from the Print Properties Committee for textile and other large aperture measurement device print applications.
Standards Update: ISO 18621-11: 2022 Published
With this update for 2022, the 7 CGATS21 & ISO/PAS 15339 G7 based, reference print conditions are now also defined in terms of calculation of volume across useable profile device gamut volume, and useable gamut volume.
G7 Expert Training & Certification | July 18 – 22
Learn from Idealliance G7® Expert Trainer Ron Ellis July 18 – 22 to become a certified G7 Expert and leading color, process control and G7 implementation specialist.
WEBINAR: Color Management at the Creative Stage
Join us live for a conversation with designers & creatives, Amybeth Menendez & Noel Tucci to discuss how color management is implemented at the earliest stages of print – during the creative process and how they best manage color downstream throughout their workflows as well.