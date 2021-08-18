Why Globally Recognized Certifications Matter

The Secret Ingredient that Drives Professional Development, Industry Recognition, and Credibility

by Chuck Schonert, Idealliance Director of Research and Development

Being certified in many different facets of printing throughout my career, I have realized that becoming a certified expert has not only advanced my personal knowledge but has also had a direct positive impact on the companies I have worked for.

When I passed my first certification exam—which was to become a G7® Expert—I was working at a company that had offset, digital, and large format devices. I quickly realized I needed to boost my skills in color theory to better understand the scope of the workflows (i.e. pre-media, offset, digital, etc.) So I became a certified Color Management Professional (CMP®) Master. From there I went on to gain other certifications—and the momentum of knowledge continued. I saw how the training enabled me to not only do my job better, but trouble-shoot situations and come up with solutions much quicker. In addition, the certificates helped foster trust and confidence to ensure the job would be done right. I had more credibility with my boss, and when I was ready for a new position, I had the prerequisite experience with G7 and up-to-date certifications that allowed me to get a job managing four locations with two web houses, overseeing offset, sheet fed, digital, and production ink-jet.

With in-line web presses brought into the mix, proofing devices, and with jobs crossing over to different platforms, color had to stay consistent among the plants. Proper utilization of G7 process control and calibration of all these devices was paramount, so keeping up on all my certifications was an absolute must.

Certifications Give Your Business the Edge

Whether you are an employer trying to find the right employee, or a print buyer looking for the right facility to take on a large project, Idealliance certifications are globally recognized and accepted as the industry leading authentication that you have demonstrated a thorough mastery of the knowledge required to perform your task. Being certified adds you to a unique network of certified peers who all understand each other and speak the same language, and differentiates your business as one on the cutting-edge of standard and quality.