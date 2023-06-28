The Value of Color Consistency Across Multiple Printing Platforms

Controlling Color, Seeing Benefits

At Chanhassen, Minnesota-based IWCO, which Mike Todryk, manager of color technical support, describes as “one of the largest direct mail printers in North America,” achieving and maintaining color consistency has been transformative. The company, during the past eight years, has made a significant transition to high-speed production inkjet web printing presses, most recently in those manufactured by HP.

Currently, about 70% of IWCO’s production output is digitally produced. The remainder is largely run on offset presses.

Todryk says one of the biggest needs for color consistency has been that IWCO is often printing numerous elements for a singular package that includes statements, inserts, and letters, which are likely to be printed on different systems. “They all have brand colors,” he points out, “and they all have to look as though they are a part of the same piece.”

In 2015, during the company’s initial push into production inkjet, responsibility for color consistency was put in the hands of IWCO’s prepress department. Prepress pushed back, saying color should really be its own department. Enter Todryk, who was working as a color consultant at the time. He was brought on staff “to get everything dialed in.” Today, his primary focus is on maintaining process control. “We know what we’re doing,” he says, “and we know what we’re trying to achieve.”

One of several G7 Master Printers on staff at IWCO, Todryk has held that title since 2008, and describes himself, “not as a color scientist, but as a color ‘make-it-workist.’” His enthusiasm for G7 is strong, he adds, “because it works.” Several years ago, when the company was using a fleet of Canon 3900 inkjet printers, production had an average Delta E of 1.4, he notes. Once G7 color was implemented, Delta E decreased to an average of 0.4 — less than the threshold of visual perception. “The machines were printing identical, on a variety of stocks,” according to Todryk. This brought additional flexibility to the pressroom. “We use G7 to calibrate everything that can adopt it,” he adds.

Prior to IWCO’s strong push into color consistency, Todryk says, “one customer was having monthly meetings with the company to see how color could be tightened up.” After reliable color consistency had been achieved, the meetings became less and less frequent as time passed, then ceased altogether. “We haven’t had a problem strictly due to color in a couple of years now, due to calibration,” he says.

Asked how cross-platform color consistency has made IWCO more competitive, Todryk says it is because they can prove it. They can show how something printed offset can line up visually with something printed on a digital system. They have reporting that demonstrates how a job ran and the quality provided. He adds that while his company has lost a few customers who sought a lower price, “they have come back because of our color consistency.” G7, he contends, and the IWCO’s strong commitment to quality, “puts us in the upper 5% of printers regarding accuracy.”

As a method for minimizing waste and costs, Todryk says the company’s color consistency efforts help them discover problems before the job gets to the press. To illustrate how profound (and expensive) color problems can be, he says IWCO does jobs as long as 10 million pieces with 15 different versions.

At those volumes, getting it right is truly paramount.

Among the ways Todryk has seen the value of consistent color demonstrated is when the IWCO sales team pulls him in to help a customer: “When the salespeople think it’s an important tool and service to offer, that speaks to the value of color and consistency.”