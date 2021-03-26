Peter Pretzer: Why Do I Participate in the Print Properties Committee (PPC)

Why do I participate in the Print Properties Committee?

When I started in this industry, I was thirsty for knowledge about how and why the printed piece did or didn’t turn out the way it was intended. I’ve worked on and observed both the design and production sides of print, and over the years even ‘change’ has changed — it’s increased! Tools and responsibilities are constantly evolving, as are the means of communicating how and why we print things the ways we do.

Resources like the Print Properties Committee (PPC) didn’t exist when I began, and I might have traded a limb to have access to them. Being involved affords me to be a part of that constant evolution and to give back what I can of any knowledge or experience that I can provide.

Why should someone in the graphic arts participate in the Print Properties Committee?

If you want to improve your planning and processes, be a better supplier to your customers, a better customer to your suppliers, and regularly pick the brains of some of the sharpest technical people in our industry, this is one of the best opportunities to be involved.