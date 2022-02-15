Idealliance & Ryerson University Graphic Communications Management program partner to offer students training & certification as part of critical career development for rising graduates
Students and recent graduates at Ryerson University’s School of Graphic Communications Management have long been recognized among the industry as some of the most capable entrants into the industry as they complete the GCM’s established coursework spanning printing packaging and graphic communications management.
Idealliance has also, through its Higher Education membership program, committed to providing students at Ryerson’s GCM program an extensive profile of industry recognized Idealliance training and certification.
Recently, Lorena Florea, a high achieving 4th year student, studying graphic communications at Ryerson University in Toronto was profiled. Lorena interned at Graphic Arts Magazine, and is currently working part-time as an account coordinator at SGK, and coordinating the publication of the Class of 2022 graduates’ book. In addition, Lorena enrolled in all of the Idealliance online Color Management Professional (CMP) series of courses, covering Creative, Digital, Premedia, Offset, and Sales focused color management applications and achieved the industry recognized CMP Master certification.
Department Chair, Prof Martin Habekost notes, “We are grateful to our industry partners and the availability of these certifications for our students.”
Learn more about Idealliance’s support and industry development as part of the Higher Education membership program here. Sponsorship opportunities are available for Idealliance industry members to support Higher Education Institutes to provide this essential learning to rising graduates and future industry peers.
Lorena Florea, recent Ryerson graduate & Idealliance certified Color Management Professional® Master
