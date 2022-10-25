Idealliance Releases Updated Hard Proofing System Certification

Idealliance, the global leader in standards, specifications, and certification in printing, packaging, and design, is proud to announce an updated technology certification for hard proofing systems to continue to establish leading proofing systems, RIPS, and media as part of the Idealliance Hard-Copy Proofing System Certification.

Initially established in 2006, over 120 systems have been evaluated and certified. Idealliance, along with support from its Print Properties Committee, has revamped the program to re-establish this program as the leader across proofing for inkjet, digital print, and other non-conventional print. It is critical that when acquiring print technology, users know that their needs, and their customer’s needs, to hit globally specific print conditions, such as those across ISO 15339, as well as stand up to the tightest production specifications, as well as real-world usage including handling and durability, to achieve the highest levels of color-fidelity and reproducibility for their clients in their own production according to ISO 12647-7.

The updated Hard Proofing System Certification targets the most commonly used, G7® based, CRPCs, and is also customizable to hit additional print conditions required by global print buyers or adhere to various print conditions based on media and various print applications this color critical work is proofing for. Media is also evaluated as part of print conformance to support global supply chains and provide further assurance to printers, and their customers utilizing proofs on various print media.

Idealliance certified Hard Proofing Systems are also demonstrated to meet G7-based print requirements, specified for G7 Master printers, to provide further re-assurance to leading print service providers, that this technology will support leading near-neutral (G7) based print required by brands, and print buyers around the world from G7 Master Facilities.