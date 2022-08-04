G7 Master Printer Spotlight | Emirates Printing Press

Flexo, gravure & offset print service provider achieves G7 Master Qualification, as the first in the region to serve global print buyers and for optimized print production & profitability.

As the G7® print methodology & certification program grows globally, new global markets are investing in this global standard for optimized print production, and at the same time to meet the demand of leading print buyers & brands. Emirates Printing Press, located in Dubai, UAE, recently became the first print service provider in the region to achieve G7 Master Qualification with the elite Colorspace compliance, to demonstrate the most stringent ability to met color & G7’s near-neutral alignment across multiple print technologies.

“Emirates Printing Press being a leading printer in the region, constantly invests in latest technologies to enhance quality & process control, says Kevin Thompson, Operations Manager for Emirates Printing Press. “As part of continuous improvement and to achieve best print results, we decided to implement the G7 methodology with the support of Phoenix Colour Technologies & Idealliance MENA.