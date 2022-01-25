G7 Expert Training & Certification | March 28 – April 1
with Dr. Mark Bohan, G7 Expert Trainer & Print Implementation, Operations, & Production Workflow Expert
Learn from Idealliance G7® Expert Trainer Mark Bohan as he describes what the G7 Expert training will be like, broadcasted from the Konica Minolta Client Engagement Center, and tells you what to expect during the class.
Register for the upcoming live online training, led by G7 Expert Trainer Mark Bohan, in partnership with Konica Minolta Business Solutions.
Dates: March 28 – April 1,
Time: 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm ET each day.
G7® is the most sought-after certification in the world and is the driving force for achieving visual similarity across all print processes.
Some benefits of G7 include:
- G7 works across multiple presses, plants, and locations
- G7 means reprints will always look the same
- G7 gives one consistent tool for color calibration regardless of device
About Dr. Mark Bohan
Dr. Mark Bohan is Director Color Solutions and is instrumental the color strategy for Konica Minolta. He has 30 years of experience on print operations, color, optimization of production workflow, emerging trends, the application of print technologies and their business impact. He has carried out fundamental research, implemented new technologies, aided in their development and evaluated their effectiveness. He serves on national and international standards committees for graphic communication and is involved in their development and is member of many industrial boards.
Not ready for G7 Expert Training?
Attend Color Management Professional® Fundamentals Online Training & Certification to start your journey as a leading color professional!
Training is available online, on-demand in multiple languages for leading global color management alignment.
Certified professionals are listed in the Official Directory of Certified Color Management Professionals and are recognized around the world as trained & proficient on the latest industry standards and methodology for color management.
Participants include print & prepress technicians and managers, students, OEM technology providers, designers, print professionals and everyone who’s work relies on best practices for color management across graphic communications, print, packaging, and allied fields.
