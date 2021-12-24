G7 Expert Training & Certification | February 21 – 25
with Mr. Ron Ellis, G7 Expert Trainer & Print Implementation, Operations, & Production Workflow Expert
Learn from Idealliance G7® Expert Trainer Ron Ellis, and industry leading print and color experts on why G7 is an essential tool for print production, including digital, in the webinar below. Training in February will be a deep-dive into leading print production strategies, based on G7, used by these experts, and others around the world for complete print production alignment.
NEXT STEPS: Register to become a Certified G7® Expert!
Register for the upcoming live online training, led by G7 Expert Ron Ellis and start your journey to become a leading industry expert, and globally recognized G7 Expert.
Dates: Feburary 21 – 25
Time: 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET each day.
Learn More: Register here »
Registration Closes Wednesday February 16, 2022. Secure your seat before this class is full.
G7® is the most sought-after certification in the world and is the driving force for achieving visual similarity across all print processes.
Some benefits of G7 include:
- G7 works across multiple presses, plants, and locations
- G7 means reprints will always look the same
- G7 gives one consistent tool for color calibration regardless of device
About Ron Ellis
Ron Ellis is a consultant specializing in color management, automation and workflow integration. An Idealliace BrandQ Expert, BrandQ Expert Trainer, G7 Expert, G7 Process Control Expert, G7 Expert Trainer, and chair of the Print Properties Committee (PPC), and member of the Idealliance Advisory Council. Ron has performed hundreds of G7 training and calibrations. He has conducting training and consulting for a wide range of customers in Europe, Asia, and North America. Well versed in ISO standards, Ron specializes in creating and implementing working spaces for brands and agencies that allow them to work more efficiently with vendors, saving both time and money.
Not ready for G7 Expert Training?
Attend Color Management Professional® Fundamentals Online Training & Certification to start your journey as a leading color professional!
Training is available online, on-demand in multiple languages for leading global color management alignment.
Certified professionals are listed in the Official Directory of Certified Color Management Professionals and are recognized around the world as trained & proficient on the latest industry standards and methodology for color management.
Participants include print & prepress technicians and managers, students, OEM technology providers, designers, print professionals and everyone who’s work relies on best practices for color management across graphic communications, print, packaging, and allied fields.
Idealliance Members Save on Training & Certification. Become a Member Here »
Want to be notified about upcoming trainings and opportunities? Sign up below.
INTERESTED IN BECOMING A G7 EXPERT?
Contact Jordan Gorski, Executive Director, to explore G7 training & implementing G7 into your print production for visual consistency and optimized color print production. jgorski@idealliance.org | 703.837.1096