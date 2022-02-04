G7 Expert Training & Certification | April 25 – 29
with Mr. David Hunter, G7 Expert Trainer & Global Print & Process Control Implementation Expert
Learn from Idealliance G7® Expert Trainer David Hunter, and industry leading print and color experts on why G7 is an essential tool for print production, including digital, in the webinar below. Training in February will be a deep-dive into leading print production strategies, based on G7, used by these experts, and others around the world for complete print production alignment.
Register for the upcoming live online training, led by G7 Expert Ron Ellis and start your journey to become a leading industry expert, and globally recognized G7 Expert.
Dates: April 25 – 29
Time: 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET each day.
Registration Closes Wednesday April 20, 2022. Class size is limited for optimal training participation. Secure your seat before this class is full.
G7® is the most sought-after certification in the world and is the driving force for achieving visual similarity across all print processes.
Some benefits of G7 include:
- G7 works across multiple presses, plants, and locations
- G7 means reprints will always look the same
- G7 gives one consistent tool for color calibration regardless of device
About Ron Ellis
David Hunter has been helping companies control and manage their color for over 25 years, primarily in the Graphic Arts and Photography market places. He has been teaching the 5 day Implementing Color Management Course at the PIA/GATF Graphic Arts Technical Foundation since its inception in 1996, and the Advanced Color Management Course since 1997. He was also the Project manager for the Idealliance/IPA Color Management Certification program, the first program available on the Internet to teach and certify professionals on Color Control topics. He was one of the original GRACoL G7 Experts and also the original G7 Process Control Expert group and has been on the GRACoL committee since 2001, now PPC. David has researched all of the Color Management Profiling software programs as well as all of the measurement devices on the market. He has an extensive background in how all the major desktop and workflow applications work with ICC Profiles and has helped numerous companies implement color control products and procedures.
Not ready for G7 Expert Training?
Attend Color Management Professional® Fundamentals Online Training & Certification to start your journey as a leading color professional!
Training is available online, on-demand in multiple languages for leading global color management alignment.
Certified professionals are listed in the Official Directory of Certified Color Management Professionals and are recognized around the world as trained & proficient on the latest industry standards and methodology for color management.
Participants include print & prepress technicians and managers, students, OEM technology providers, designers, print professionals and everyone who’s work relies on best practices for color management across graphic communications, print, packaging, and allied fields.
Contact Jordan Gorski, Executive Director, to explore G7 training & implementing G7 into your print production for visual consistency and optimized color print production. jgorski@idealliance.org | 703.837.1096