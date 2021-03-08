Learn More About Women In Print
Special Preview for non-members
With Special Female Guest Experts
As we continue to embrace change within the industry, Idealliance is celebrating Women’s History Month by spotlighting “Women In Print.”
While women are making up an increasingly larger portion of the print industry, the long history of it being a male-dominated field has not been forgotten.
Kelsey Fields, Idealliance’s Program Manager, spoke with Julia Otten and Amybeth Menendez—two women at different points in their career to learn what they’re doing to advance the industry and how their participation with Idealliance has supported them in doing so.
Day: March 18, 2021
