Women in Print | Gamut Livestream

Gamut Livestream from Idealliance | Women in Print March 18, 1:00 pm.
As we continue to embrace change within the industry, Idealliance is celebrating Women’s History Month by spotlighting “Women In Print.”

While women are making up an increasingly larger portion of the print industry, the long history of it being a male-dominated field has not been forgotten.

Kelsey Fields, Idealliance’s Program Manager, spoke with Julia Otten and Amybeth Menendez—two women at different points in their career to learn what they’re doing to advance the industry and how their participation with Idealliance has supported them in doing so.

Day: March 18, 2021

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Online, via LinkedIn

If you'd like to sponsor a GAMUT event, please reach out to Sponsorship Manager Kelsey Fields at kfields@idealliance.org.

