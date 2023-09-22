Visit Color & Print Quality Technical Excellence Center at printing.org

Now available at www.printing.org the Color & Print Quality Technical Excellence Center, is the new source for information spanning PRINTING United Alliance’s focus on color & print quality.

PRINTING United Alliance’s DNA encompasses color and print quality. Through the backing of our members, we drive standards development, innovation, training, and certification that benefit the entire print, packaging, and graphic communications supply chain. Our commitment to superior color and print quality enhances business performance and profitability. This is achieved by harnessing the potential of certified individuals, facilities, and technology, endorsed by both PRINTING United Alliance and Idealliance.

As part of the Color & Print Quality Technical Excellence Center you can also:

Access upcoming Live Training & Certification Events

Access iLEARNING+ , PRINTING United Alliance’s industry-leading online learning platform, now including Idealliance on-demand training & certification.

, PRINTING United Alliance’s industry-leading online learning platform, now including Idealliance on-demand training & certification. Access the webinars , including new & archived webinars from PRINTING United Alliance & Idealliance.

, including new & archived webinars from PRINTING United Alliance & Idealliance. Get the Latest Updates across color & print quality including standards & innovation, training & education, presented in the ColorPro newsletter (formerly the Idealliance newsletter).

(formerly the Idealliance newsletter). Access information about G7, ECG, GRACoL guidelines, and other print production, color and workflow specifications.

Access the Color & Print Quality Technical Excellence Center here.

Thank you for your continued support, and enjoy the new Color & Print Quality Technical Excellence Center!

-Jordan Gorski

Executive Director, Idealliance