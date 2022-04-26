Standards Update: ISO 18621-11: 2022 Published

Idealliance, a Liaison A as of ISO Technical Committee 130 – Graphic Technology, as part of US Technical Advisory Group (USTAG) as well as a member of the parent committee for Committee for Graphic Arts Technical Standards (CGATS), and representative for the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), is proud to announce the newest ISO standard now available, ISO 18621-11:2022.

In its now second version, (previously ISO 18621-11:2019), this important standard describes procedures to define and compare color gamuts. With this update for 2022, the 7 CGATS21 & ISO/PAS 15339 G7 based, reference print conditions are now also defined in terms of calculation of volume across useable profile device gamut volume, and useable gamut volume. (Annex B)

Many thanks to the international standards community, ISO Technical Committee 130 – Graphic Technology, Joint Working Group 14 Experts, and the Print Properties Committee members involved in this project.