Print Properties Committee (PPC) and the Committee for Graphic Arts Technologies Standards (CGATS) gather for standards and working group collaboration.

This past week, Idealliance members of the Print Properties Committee (PPC) and the Committee for Graphic Arts Technologies Standards (CGATS) gathered at Fujifilm Graphic Systems in Chicago, IL, for standards and working group collaboration.

As our industry innovates, work across textile-based print, lighting, print quality, updates to critical industry-driving standards, and new print conditions for global print alignment progresses to serve the entire print, packaging, and graphic communications industry.

