Multiple Format G7® Case Study

Adopting G7 allowed a full-service commercial printer to provide consistent color matching of proofs and final output on multiple devices. This reliability factor dramatically reduced color-related disputes and improved client satisfaction.

For the past 40 years, Columbus, Ohio-based Hopkins Printing has been the quintessential “local printer”—with a big-picture approach to solving the communication needs of over 350 regional clients. It offers a full range of commercial printing services, including five Heidelberg sheet-fed color offset presses, as well as digital, wide-format, and grand-format color devices. It also provides mailing and related data management, as well as a web2print storefront and email marketing services.

President Roy Waterhouse stresses the importance of consistency as a key to winning and retaining business. “We have found by delivering a consistent product with above average service that we can grow our business,” he said. “By having consistent print, we are able to consistently satisfy our customers.”

For Waterhouse, such consistency is especially important when it comes to color. “Many of our customers are verticals like retail, banking, agencies, hospitals and insurance,” he noted. “These consumer-facing brands have a strong need for consistent color. They also expect consistency across offset, digital, and wide-format.” The majority of Hopkins clients supply PDF files, which are processed in an Agfa Apogee workflow—with hardcopy or PDF proofs supplied before plates are made. At the proofing stage, color matching is essential.