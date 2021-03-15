Mark Bohan: Why Do I Participate in the Print Properties Committee (PPC)
Why do I participate in the Print Properties Committee?
- To actively understand the latest developments in the industry, shape these for the betterment of the industry as a whole and ensure that our solutions will fully support these.
- The network of contacts developed over years of participation provide a fantastic resource when new or unexpected events occur.
Why should someone in the graphic arts participate in the Print Properties Committee?
- Participation ensures that you are future proofing your operations and can leverage the best practices in technology and have a positive impact on the future direction in many different areas of the industry.
About the Print Properties Committee
The Idealliance Print Properties Committee (PPC) is a diverse group of leading color scientists and developers, manufacturers, printer service providers and end users that for forty years have been defining color standards and workflows for print & packaging media. They work on initiatives to help better the graphic communications industry.
Idealliance members are welcome to join by emailing membership@idealliance.org.