Mark Bohan: Why Do I Participate in the Print Properties Committee (PPC)

Mark Bohan: Why Do I Participate in the Print Properties Committee (PPC)

Print Properties Committee from Idealliance

Why do I participate in the Print Properties Committee?

  • To actively understand the latest developments in the industry, shape these for the betterment of the industry as a whole and ensure that our solutions will fully support these.
  • The network of contacts developed over years of participation provide a fantastic resource when new or unexpected events occur. 

Why should someone in the graphic arts participate in the Print Properties Committee?

  • Participation ensures that you are future proofing your operations and can leverage the best practices in technology and have a positive impact on the future direction in many different areas of the industry.

About the Print Properties Committee

The Idealliance Print Properties Committee (PPC) is a diverse group of leading color scientists and developers, manufacturers, printer service providers and end users that for forty years have been defining color standards and workflows for print & packaging media. They work on initiatives to help better the graphic communications industry.

Idealliance members are welcome to join by emailing membership@idealliance.org.

