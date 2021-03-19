Longterm Process Streamlining G7® Case Study

Reighard credits G7 with The Standard Group’s dramatically faster make ready times. “G7 has taught us that if you manage the input variable and the process itself, you can achieve a consistent outcome,” he said. “Because of G7, we have a process that drives greater consistency, faster make ready and lower cost. If we didn’t use G7 to run target densities and gray balance, it would triple our make ready time.”

The business value of consistent color is clear, including higher price points and client loyalty. “Our clients are willing to pay more for our printed product, knowing that we follow G7 methodology,” Nguyen said. “Because of our ability to achieve a higher print quality and consistency, we were able to retain more business and achieve greater loyalty. One of our customers changed advertising agencies three times and fulfillment vendors twice, but stayed with us as a print partner because of our color management and print expertise.”

Reighard noted that their use of G7 calibration has made their overall operations more efficient, requiring greater process consistency by Standard Group employees. It has also allowed the company to streamline the material supply chain and maintain a level of sourcing consistency.

Team morale has also benefitted. “The G7 methodology has provided greater employee pride in the quality of work we produce,” Reighard said. “It also helps break down barriers and to unify the press and prepress team. Now they have a joint, measurable goal. One can’t have success without the other.”