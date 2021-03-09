International Affiliate Spotlight — Mexico

Mariana Sierra heads up the Idealliance Mexico office.

Mariana Sierra is the Managing Director for Idealliance Mexico. She supports the print and packaging supply chain throughout Latin America as global print quality programs continue to be implemented throughout the region. She is supported by Ricardo Goyzueta, Vice President, Idealliance Mexico.

Color management continues to be a critical focus area with CMP Fundamentals offering an important introduction to key concepts and G7 Expert and G7 Master Qualification being the key global print quality program alignment. The G7® method describes an easy-to-follow recipe for implementing additional ISO and metric printing standards. The result is a simple yet powerful way to match proof to press.

Mariana supports G7 integration, maintenance and process control across all print and proofing applications.