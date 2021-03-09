International Affiliate Spotlight — Mexico
Mariana Sierra heads up the Idealliance Mexico office.
Mariana Sierra is the Managing Director for Idealliance Mexico. She supports the print and packaging supply chain throughout Latin America as global print quality programs continue to be implemented throughout the region. She is supported by Ricardo Goyzueta, Vice President, Idealliance Mexico.
Color management continues to be a critical focus area with CMP Fundamentals offering an important introduction to key concepts and G7 Expert and G7 Master Qualification being the key global print quality program alignment. The G7® method describes an easy-to-follow recipe for implementing additional ISO and metric printing standards. The result is a simple yet powerful way to match proof to press.
Mariana supports G7 integration, maintenance and process control across all print and proofing applications.
Idealliance México is proud to welcome and collaborate with Azael De La Cruz, a new Spanish-speaking G7® Expert Trainer, to directly support training, certification and implementation of the Idealliance G7® methodology within Spanish-speaking markets. With a G7® Expert Trainer located in Latin America, training will be delivered in preferred local language and key insights and perspective will be shared on the Latin-American graphics market.
“The standardization of processes, correct color management and the commitment of the people who make it possible, is the key to obtaining a highly productive process and sustaining results through continuous improvement,” stated Azael De La Cruz, Idealliance G7® Expert Trainer, Software and Color Engineer for Heidelberg AG, Six Sigma Black Belt by ITESM, and Mechatronics engineer by UPIITA/IPN.
Official G7® Events and G7® Expert Trainers
Idealliance’s team of Certified G7® Expert Trainers are officially sanctioned by Idealliance to lead Idealliance G7 Expert & Professional Training. Only Idealliance & Idealliance International Affiliates conduct Public G7® Training and Private G7® Training.
- A calendar of upcoming training is available here »
- If you have questions on the status of an individual trainer, or the validity of a training event, please contact us here »
- To verify an individual’s status as a G7 Expert – visit the Official Idealliance G7 Expert Directory here »
Contact Mariana Sierra, Managing Director, Idealliance Mexico
Contact Mariana for more information about upcoming G7 Expert Training and Certification in Spanish.
Email:
msierra@idealliancemexico.org
Phone:
52 (55) 5421-7702
