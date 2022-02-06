We are excited to announce that Idealliance has transitioned to a new online training portal called “Idealliance Learning!”

How does this impact you?

Change is here.

Any new online training/exams you purchase will now be accessible via Idealliance Learning. (As of December 14, 2020.)

Stay on top of your training.

You have until December 31, 2020 to complete your current trainings/exams in the old portal.

As of January 1, 2021, the old site will no longer be accessible/active.

If you lose access to the current system before completing your in-progress training/exams, contact registrar@idealliance.org for access to the new portal, Idealliance Learning.

Log in

Idealliance Learning is accessible via this URL: https://learning.idealliance.org

Questions?

Questions? Please contact us at registrar@idealliance.org.